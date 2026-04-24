Diana Taurasi's 2022 Season with the Phoenix Mercury: A Year of Struggle and Success (2026)

Here's a bold statement: Diana Taurasi’s unwavering dedication to the Phoenix Mercury is the kind of story that reminds us why sports matter. But here's where it gets controversial—while Taurasi’s brilliance is undeniable, the 2022 season highlighted just how much the team relied on her, even as they faced a rollercoaster of challenges. Let’s dive into how this WNBA legend helped a short-handed Mercury squad clinch a playoff spot, despite the odds.

Diana Taurasi’s journey with the Phoenix Mercury began in 2004, when she was drafted as the first pick and quickly cemented her status by winning Rookie of the Year. Since then, she’s become the heart and soul of the franchise, sticking with the team through its highs and lows. The 2022 season was one of those lows—a grueling battle just to make the playoffs, with the Mercury finishing 15-21. And this is the part most people miss: even in a season marked by setbacks, Taurasi’s leadership and consistency were the glue that held the team together.

At 39, Taurasi averaged 16.7 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.4 rebounds, proving age is just a number. She was one of five Mercury players to average double-digit points, alongside Skylar Diggins-Smith (19.7 points), Tina Charles (17.3 points), Diamond DeShields (13.1 points), and Sophie Cunningham (12.6 points). Diggins-Smith led the team in scoring, but Taurasi’s impact went beyond the stats—her experience and clutch performances were invaluable.

Take her standout game against the Connecticut Sun, where she dropped 32 points in a narrow 92-88 loss. That night, she added four assists, three rebounds, two steals, and a block, showcasing her all-around game. Meanwhile, Diggins-Smith contributed 22 points, six rebounds, and six assists, while DeShields and Cunningham chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Here’s a thought-provoking question: If Taurasi hadn’t been sidelined during the playoffs, could the Mercury have gone further?

Tina Charles’s story adds another layer to the season’s drama. After signing with Phoenix and playing 16 games, she received a buyout and joined the Seattle Storm, where she averaged 12.6 points. Her departure left a void, but Taurasi’s steady presence ensured the team didn’t crumble. Over 31 games—all starts—Taurasi’s 519 total points were a lifeline for a squad that desperately needed her.

Here’s a controversial take: While Taurasi’s scoring is often the headline, her ability to inspire and stabilize a struggling team might be her most underrated skill. Without her, the Mercury’s playoff berth would’ve been far from guaranteed. Her absence during the postseason was felt deeply, but her regular-season heroics were enough to get them there.

So, what’s your take? Is Taurasi’s 2022 season proof that individual brilliance can carry a team, or does it highlight the need for deeper roster support? Let us know in the comments! And if you want to dive deeper into Taurasi’s remarkable season, follow us on X for more insights—click here: https://x.com/MercuryOnSI.