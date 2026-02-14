Diana Taurasi & Mercury Stars: Wade Trophy Winners Exposed! (2026)

Imagine a trophy so prestigious that it has become the ultimate symbol of excellence in women's college basketball. Since 1978, the Wade Trophy, named after the legendary Lily Margaret Wade, has been awarded to the best player in Division I, etching the names of basketball greats into history. But here's where it gets fascinating: the Phoenix Mercury, a WNBA powerhouse, has an uncanny connection to this coveted award, with several players and figures tied to the franchise earning this honor. Let’s dive into the stories behind these remarkable athletes and the legacy they’ve built.

The journey began with Carol Blazejowski, the inaugural winner, but it was Nancy Lieberman who first linked the Mercury to the Wade Trophy. Lieberman, known as 'Lady Magic,' claimed the award in 1979 and 1980, long before she joined the Mercury’s 1997 roster. By then, she had already cemented her legacy, winning a championship in the Women’s American Basketball Association (WABA) and earning MVP honors. Her Mercury stint, though brief, added another layer to her storied career, averaging 2.6 points, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 rebounds.

And this is the part most people miss: the Mercury’s connection to the Wade Trophy extends beyond players. Cheryl Miller, who won the award in 1985, never played for the Mercury but became their first head coach, leading the team to a 70-52 record over four seasons. Her strategic brilliance and leadership left an indelible mark on the franchise.

Clarissa Davis-Wrightsil, the 1989 Wade Trophy winner, spent a season with the Mercury after being drafted in 1999. She contributed 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, showcasing her versatility and skill. Then came Diana Taurasi, who brought the Wade Trophy back to Mercury territory in 2003. Taurasi’s dominance at UConn, where she averaged 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 blocks, helped secure a national championship and paved the way for her WNBA stardom.

Brittney Griner, another Mercury icon, won the Wade Trophy in 2012 and 2013. Her collegiate career at Baylor was nothing short of extraordinary, averaging 23.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.2 blocks, and 1.6 assists in her junior year and leading the team to a championship. Her senior year saw even greater heights, with 23.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.1 blocks, and 2.4 assists, earning her the No. 1 pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft.

Is the Mercury's success tied to its ability to attract Wade Trophy winners, or do these players thrive because of the franchise's culture?

The Wade Trophy continues to honor the best in women's college basketball, and the Mercury's legacy remains intertwined with its history. From Lieberman to Griner, these players have not only defined excellence on the court but have also inspired generations.