Diamondbacks Re-Sign Zac Gallen: One-Year Deal Breakdown & Analysis (2026)

The Diamondbacks Bring Back Zac Gallen: A Risky Move or a Smart Investment?

In a move that has sparked both relief and debate among fans, the Arizona Diamondbacks have re-signed pitcher Zac Gallen to a one-year, $22.025MM deal, pending a physical. But here's the twist: the contract includes a significant catch. A whopping $14MM of that amount will be deferred, paid out in five installments between 2031 and 2035. This means the Diamondbacks are only shelling out a little over $8MM this year, a fraction of the total contract value. And this is the part most people miss: the team is essentially betting on Gallen’s future performance while minimizing their immediate financial risk.

Gallen’s 2025 season was, to put it mildly, underwhelming. After entering the year as a top free agent prospect, he posted career-worst numbers, including a 4.83 ERA and a 21.5% strikeout rate. His struggles were particularly glaring in the first half of the season, with a 5.40 ERA at the All-Star Break. However, he showed signs of life in the final months, posting a 3.32 ERA over his last 65 innings. But is this late-season rebound enough to justify the Diamondbacks’ decision?

The team’s strategy is twofold. First, they’re banking on Gallen’s potential to return to his 2022-24 form, when he was a dominant force with a 3.20 ERA and a 26% strikeout rate. Second, by deferring a large portion of his salary, they’re freeing up payroll space to address other needs, such as re-signing Merrill Kelly to a two-year, $40MM deal. This financial flexibility is crucial for a team aiming to compete in the notoriously tough NL West.

But here’s where it gets controversial: Gallen’s decision to decline the qualifying offer in November may have cost him millions. While he’ll eventually receive the same total amount, the deferred payments significantly reduce the contract’s present-day value. Some argue that this is a win-win for the Diamondbacks, while others believe Gallen settled for less than he’s worth. Did he prioritize staying in Arizona over maximizing his earnings? Or did the market simply undervalue him after his disappointing season?

The Diamondbacks’ rotation now looks solid, with Gallen joining Kelly, Ryne Nelson, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Brandon Pfaadt. This stability allows the team to develop prospects like Mitch Bratt and Kohl Drake without rushing them. However, questions remain about Gallen’s ability to regain his elite form. His fastball velocity remains league average, but opponents have increasingly capitalized on it. His secondary pitches, like the knuckle-curve and changeup, have been effective, but his cutter, slider, and sinker have been hit hard. Will he adjust his pitch mix in 2026? And can he improve his strikeout rate, which dipped to 20% in the second half of 2025?

Owner Ken Kendrick and manager Torey Lovullo have both expressed their faith in Gallen, praising his work ethic and dedication to the team. But faith alone won’t win games. The Diamondbacks need Gallen to perform, especially with Corbin Burnes sidelined until midseason due to Tommy John surgery. If Gallen can bounce back, this deal could be a steal. If not, it’s a costly gamble.

Here’s the million-dollar question: Can Zac Gallen return to his peak form and lead the Diamondbacks to playoff contention? Or will this deal go down as a missed opportunity for both player and team? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s debate!