Diamondbacks Re-Sign Zac Gallen: One-Year Deal After a Down Year | MLB Offseason News (2026)

Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen ink one-year deal, pending physical exam

The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly close to re-signing veteran right-hander Zac Gallen, according to multiple sources. The deal, which is still pending a physical exam, is expected to be a one-year contract. This comes after Gallen declined a qualifying offer at the beginning of the offseason, leaving him on the open market for an extended period.

Gallen's performance in the previous season was a stark contrast to his previous years. He entered the season as a highly sought-after free agent, with expectations to command a lucrative contract exceeding $100MM. However, Gallen's performance took a downturn, resulting in the worst rate stats of his career. He posted a 4.83 earned run average, a personal-high, and a career-low 21.5% strikeout rate.

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Despite the disappointing season, the Diamondbacks are willing to give Gallen another chance. The team's decision to re-sign him highlights their belief in his potential and their commitment to building a strong starting rotation. As the story unfolds, we'll keep you updated on the latest developments and the impact of this signing on the team's future.

Stay tuned for more updates as the Diamondbacks continue to shape their roster for the upcoming season.