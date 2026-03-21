Diamondbacks Prospects: Who's Ranked and Why? (2026)

Where do Diamondbacks' Prospects Stand in the Latest Rankings?

With the baseball season fast approaching, the focus is on the Arizona Diamondbacks' minor league prospects. The recent updates from Baseball America and MLB Pipeline provide valuable insights into the team's young stars. Despite the subjective nature of prospect evaluations, these rankings offer a fascinating glimpse into the external evaluators' perspectives on Arizona's minor leaguers.

Ryan Waldschmidt: Impressing Since the Draft

Ryan Waldschmidt, the lone Diamondbacks representative on the MLB Pipeline list for the second consecutive year, has been making waves since his draft in 2023. With Corbin Carroll's prospect promotion incentive, Waldschmidt showcased his talent across two minor league levels last year. His impressive .289/.419/.473 slash line, coupled with a high walk rate (96 walks in 601 plate appearances), positions him as a potential middle-of-the-order batter. While his strikeout rate of 18% might be a concern, both FanGraphs and MLB Pipeline project him as a versatile player who can hold down a corner outfield position or even center field. This makes him a strong contender for a spot on the Opening Day roster, especially with the team's current need for a left fielder.

Kayson Cunningham: A Work in Progress

Kayson Cunningham, drafted with the 18th overall pick last summer, is a newcomer to the franchise. His .255/.308/.277 slash line in a couple of weeks at Low-A Visalia indicates a challenging introduction to professional baseball. Cunningham's fielding reviews have been less than favorable, suggesting that the game's pace might be too fast for him. With a projected lack of power due to his slight 5'10" frame, he is currently listed as a shortstop by ESPN. However, his future position is uncertain, as he will need to improve his footwork and reads to stick at shortstop. Otherwise, he may end up at second base, where his skills won't be as critical.

Tommy Troy: Hitting His Stride

Tommy Troy's ranking has dropped slightly in the latest updates, but his performance speaks for itself. In the past two years, Troy has combined for a .289/.382/.451 slash line across two levels, including 24 stolen bases. While some of his success can be attributed to the Pacific Coast League's inflated offensive environment, his ability to hit for average and power is notable. Additionally, Troy's versatility on the field, with significant time at second and centerfield, adds to his value. With a combination of hitting tools and speed, he has the potential to become a solid big league contributor, even if he doesn't reach stardom.

These rankings provide a snapshot of the Diamondbacks' prospects, offering a mix of optimism and areas for improvement. As the season progresses, these young players will continue to shape the team's future, and their development will be a fascinating journey for fans to follow.