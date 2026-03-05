Diamondbacks' Potential Move: Carlos Santana on the Radar (2026)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are eyeing a potential move for veteran first baseman Carlos Santana, as reported by Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro. This news has sparked interest and speculation among fans and analysts alike.

While a deal is not imminent, the Diamondbacks are actively exploring options to strengthen their infield. Santana, a 16-year veteran who will turn 40 in April, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the table. His defensive prowess and clubhouse presence are highly regarded, and Gambadoro suggests he could be a positive influence on Ketel Marte at second base.

However, here's where it gets intriguing. The Diamondbacks have already acquired eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado to anchor one corner of the infield, leaving the opposite corner as a key area of focus this offseason. Paul Goldschmidt, a 15-year veteran and former Diamondback, has been mentioned as a potential target, with Gambadoro confirming ongoing talks. Both Santana and Goldschmidt offer similar qualities at first base, but Goldschmidt's history with Arenado and Team USA adds an interesting dynamic.

But here's the catch: Santana's offensive numbers took a dip in 2025, with his batting average dropping below .220 and his OPS at .633. This decline in performance could be a cause for concern, especially when compared to Goldschmidt's impressive 2025 season, where he hit .274 with a .731 OPS and won the 2022 NL MVP award.

And this is the part most people miss: Santana's versatility as a switch-hitter could be a game-changer. His ability to bat from both sides of the plate adds a unique dimension to the Diamondbacks' lineup.

So, the question remains: Should the Diamondbacks prioritize Santana's leadership and defensive skills, or opt for Goldschmidt's proven offensive prowess? It's a tough decision, and one that could shape the team's success in the upcoming season.

What do you think? Is Santana the right fit for Arizona, or should they pursue other options? Let's discuss in the comments and explore the potential outcomes of this intriguing situation.