Diamondbacks Place Gabriel Moreno on Injured List: What It Means for the Team (2026)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are facing a temporary setback as they prepare to place catcher Gabriel Moreno on the injured list. This decision comes as a result of a muscular issue in Moreno's back, which was initially described as a minor concern by the team's manager, Torey Lovullo. However, further examination revealed a more serious injury, prompting the placement on the injured list for a minimum of 10 days.

Moreno, a 26-year-old catcher, has been a cornerstone of the Diamondbacks' defense since his arrival in December 2022. His exceptional defensive skills are evident in his impressive Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) record, with 32 DRS from 2023-2026, including a remarkable 20 DRS in 2023 alone. Statcast data further highlights his prowess, placing him in the 61st percentile for caught stealing above average and in the 80th percentile or better for blocking, pop time, and framing.

Beyond his defensive capabilities, Moreno is also a capable hitter. He has consistently demonstrated his offensive prowess with a weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) of 102 or higher in every season since 2023. This season, he has gotten off to a strong start with a 107 wRC+ in 45 plate appearances. However, the team's decision to place him on the injured list is a reminder of the importance of player health and the delicate balance between offensive and defensive contributions.

In the short term, the Diamondbacks will rely on backup catchers James McCann and Adrian Del Castillo to fill the void. McCann, a veteran of 13 big-league seasons, has struggled offensively this season with six strikeouts in 18 plate appearances. Del Castillo, on the other hand, has shown promise with a 106 wRC+ in 230 plate appearances from 2024-2026. The team may consider a platoon system, utilizing both players based on their handedness and defensive skills.

This injury setback for Moreno highlights the challenges faced by baseball teams in managing player health and performance. While the Diamondbacks have a capable backup in place, the loss of Moreno's defensive expertise and offensive contributions will undoubtedly impact their overall performance. As the team navigates this temporary setback, they will need to demonstrate resilience and adaptability to maintain their competitive edge in the league.