Diamondbacks' Del Castillo Out with Injury, Impacting Bench and Rotation (2026)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are facing a season-opening challenge that could reshape their lineup and rotation. But here's where it gets controversial: Is the team doing enough to address their depth issues, or are they risking a shaky start to the season? Let’s dive in.

The D-Backs are expected to kick off the year without catcher and first baseman Adrian Del Castillo, who’s sidelined with a left calf injury. Manager Torey Lovullo confirmed on Monday that the 26-year-old will miss most of Spring Training, making it unlikely he’ll avoid the injured list come Opening Day. And this is the part most people miss: Del Castillo, despite being third on the catching depth chart behind Gabriel Moreno and James McCann, was a strong contender for a bench role if healthy. His absence leaves a gap, especially with Tyler Locklear also starting the season on the IL due to elbow and shoulder surgeries. Del Castillo’s versatility—he’s a lefty hitter with experience at first base and as a designated hitter—made him a valuable piece in a roster thin on position player depth.

Here’s the kicker: Del Castillo’s 2023 season was a struggle, with a near-36% strikeout rate and a modest .242/.290/.392 slash line over 44 games. While his minor league numbers have been impressive, his defensive limitations as a catcher and his swing-and-miss tendencies put more pressure on his bat. If he’s primarily a first baseman or DH, he’ll need to step up offensively—something that’s far from guaranteed. What do you think? Can Del Castillo turn things around, or is his role in the majors at risk?

Meanwhile, the D-Backs are planning a first base platoon with Pavin Smith and Carlos Santana, who’ll also share DH duties alongside Ketel Marte. The team is reportedly scouting the trade market for a utility player after dealing Blaze Alexander to Baltimore for reliever Kade Strowd and minor leaguers. They’re aiming for someone with more offensive firepower than Tim Tawa or non-roster invitees like Ildemaro Vargas and Jacob Amaya. But is this enough to bolster a lineup that’s already top-heavy?

The bottom half of the batting order could be even more concerning if star right fielder Corbin Carroll starts the season on the IL. Carroll, recovering from hamate surgery, is expected to miss most of Spring Training. While the hope is he’ll return by Opening Day, his absence would leave a significant void. Alek Thomas, who’s been working in left and center field, is a solid defender but lacks Carroll’s offensive upside. Here’s a thought-provoking question: If Carroll isn’t ready, should the D-Backs consider a bolder move to strengthen their outfield?

Thomas, a versatile outfielder with experience in all three positions, is a reliable option. However, with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also starting the season on the IL due to an ACL injury, the D-Backs might need Thomas to fill multiple roles. Prospect Ryan Waldschmidt could be a factor later in the season, but for now, Thomas is likely to be a stopgap in left field. Is this the best use of Thomas’s talents, or should the team explore other options?

The pitching rotation has its own questions. Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen are locked in, with Kelly named the Opening Day starter. Ryne Nelson is expected to secure a mid-rotation spot, but beyond that, it’s a battle. Eduardo Rodriguez, Brandon Pfaadt, and Michael Soroka are competing for two spots, with Soroka’s experience in a swing role giving him an edge. But here’s the twist: Pfaadt has minor league options and could start the season in Triple-A, while Soroka’s injury history raises durability concerns. Which pitcher do you think deserves the spot? And is the rotation deep enough to carry the team?

The D-Backs have a talented core with Carroll, Marte, Moreno, and Geraldo Perdomo leading the way. But the bottom third of the lineup and the bench are less certain. As the season approaches, the big question remains: Can the D-Backs turn their top-heavy roster into a balanced contender? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—we’d love to hear your take on how the team should navigate these challenges.