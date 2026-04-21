Diamondbacks Avoid Arbitration with Gabriel Moreno, Others (2026)

The Arizona Diamondbacks have successfully avoided arbitration with several key players, ensuring stability and continuity for the upcoming season. Among the players who have signed new deals are Gabriel Moreno, Alek Thomas, and Ryan Thompson, each bringing unique skills and potential to the team.

Gabriel Moreno, a young catcher, has been a standout performer for the Diamondbacks. With a .278/.348/.754 slash line, 8.5 bWAR, and a Gold Glove in three seasons, Moreno has proven his offensive and defensive prowess. His best statistical season came last year, with a .786 OPS, .285 batting average, and nine home runs. Moreno's blocking, framing, and pop time are highly regarded by defensive metrics, making him a valuable asset behind the plate.

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However, there are some concerns regarding Moreno's health. He has been on the injured list four times in the past three years, including a freak thumb fracture last year that cost him over two months. Additionally, his game-calling abilities are an area for improvement, as the team has given more responsibilities to veteran James McCann. Despite these challenges, Moreno's young age (26 years old in February) and the team's history of extending young players make him a strong candidate for a long-term extension.

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Alek Thomas, an outfielder, had a challenging 2024 season due to injuries but made a strong comeback in 2025. He played a career-high 143 games, maintaining his health and contributing to the team's success. Thomas' performance in 2025, with a .659 OPS and an 82 OPS+, was not enough to guarantee his role as a building block for the team. His defense improved in the second half, and a dazzling catch at the warning track in July signaled a turnaround.

Ryan Thompson, a pitcher, is entering his final season under contract. He has made 128 appearances with the Diamondbacks since 2023, playing a crucial role in the team's playoff push and pennant win. Thompson's performance from June 1 onwards was impressive, with a 1.40 ERA and three earned runs in 25 appearances. His submariner pitching style has made him a valuable reliever for the team.

The Diamondbacks' strategic approach to avoiding arbitration with these players demonstrates their commitment to building a strong and cohesive team. By securing long-term deals, the team can maintain stability and focus on future success, ensuring that these players remain integral parts of the organization.

Diamondbacks Avoid Arbitration with Gabriel Moreno, Others (2026)

References

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