Diamondbacks 2026 Offseason Moves: Grading Arizona's MLB Transactions (2026)

Did the Diamondbacks do enough this offseason to contend in 2026? After a disappointing 80-82 season, the Arizona Diamondbacks faced a crucial offseason, needing to address several key areas to climb back into playoff contention. While they didn't splash the cash like in previous years, they were active in reshaping their roster over two months. But here's where it gets controversial: USA Today's Bob Nightengale gave them a mere C- in his National League offseason grades, leaving many fans wondering if they did enough.

The Diamondbacks made some notable moves, re-signing Merrill Kelly to a one-year, $20 million deal after a brief stint with the Texas Rangers, and acquiring former Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado to replace Eugenio Suarez. They also took a chance on starter Michael Soroka and brought back backup catcher James McCann. These additions aim to bolster their starting rotation and infield, addressing critical weaknesses.

However, this is the part most people miss: the bullpen remains a glaring concern. With A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez recovering from elbow surgeries, the team will lean on Kevin Ginkel and Ryan Thompson in the interim. While signing Soroka and Kelly adds depth to the rotation, especially with Corbin Burnes out until July, the bullpen's reliability is still in question.

The outfield is another area of uncertainty. Trading Jake McCarthy and the unknown timeline for Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s return from a torn ACL leaves the left field position wide open. The team plans to give young players like Jorge Barrosa, Blaze Alexander, Jordan Lawlar, and top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt a chance to step up, but this strategy could be a gamble.

On the brighter side, re-signing Zac Gallen remains a possibility, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, which could further strengthen the rotation. Acquiring Arenado was a bold move, potentially filling a dire hole at third base. Yet, the bullpen’s 4.82 ERA from last season looms large, with the team relying on low-risk, short-term additions like Taylor Clarke, Shawn Dubin, Jonathan Loáisiga, and Derek Law to bridge the gap.

So, did the Diamondbacks do enough? While they addressed some needs, the bullpen and outfield questions persist. A C- grade seems fair, but it’s up for debate. What do you think? Did the Diamondbacks make the right moves, or did they fall short? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments!