Diamond (Cannes) Review: A Noir Riff with Modern Twist (2026)

The Timeless Allure of Noir: A Modern Twist on a Classic Genre

The film 'Diamond' takes us on a captivating journey, blending the allure of classic film noir with a contemporary twist. Andy Garcia's character, Joe Diamond, is a private detective who embodies the hard-boiled spirit of the 1940s, but with a unique twist—he exists in modern-day Los Angeles.

What makes this film intriguing is its exploration of the past within the present. Diamond, with his vintage attire, rotary phones, and aversion to modern technology, is a man out of time. This contrast between old and new is a delightful setup, especially when he almost gets run over by a self-driving car! It's a subtle nod to the challenges of preserving one's identity in a rapidly changing world.

Personally, I find the character's eccentricities fascinating. Despite his old-school ways, Diamond has a certain charm and fame, even going viral on TikTok. This juxtaposition of vintage and viral is a clever commentary on modern celebrity culture. It's as if the film is asking: Can we truly escape the present, even if we try to live in the past?

The plot thickens as Diamond takes on a case to exonerate a woman accused of murder. Here, the film shines a light on the classic noir elements of mystery and intrigue. Garcia's performance as the old-school detective is spot-on, capturing the essence of Humphrey Bogart's iconic characters. However, the film struggles to find its footing, feeling somewhat rough around the edges, almost as if it's missing crucial scenes.

One of the most intriguing aspects is the relationship between Diamond and the LAPD. Brendan Fraser's portrayal of 'Danny Boy' adds a layer of complexity, blurring the lines between friend and foe. It's a testament to the film's ability to keep us guessing.

As the story progresses, a twist reveals a deeper layer to Diamond's character. We begin to question his mental state, and the mystery takes on a more personal dimension. This is where the film truly comes into its own, offering a compelling exploration of the protagonist's psyche. It's a clever way to ground the fantasy world and engage the audience on a deeper level.

In my opinion, the supporting cast, including Bill Murray and Dustin Hoffman, brings a touch of levity and nostalgia. Their performances are a delightful homage to the classic noir era. However, the film could have benefited from a more cohesive narrative, as it sometimes feels like a collection of scenes rather than a seamless whole.

'Diamond' is a unique entry in the recent wave of actor-helmed neo-noirs. It stands out for its blend of old-school charm and modern sensibilities. While it may not be a masterpiece, it offers a refreshing take on the genre, especially for fans of Andy Garcia's talent. The film leaves us pondering the blurred lines between reality and fantasy, and the enduring appeal of noir in a world that can't seem to let go of the past.