Diablo II: Resurrected - Reign of the Warlock Patch Notes Breakdown (2026)

Attention all Diablo II: Resurrected players! Your journey through the Reign of the Warlock just got smoother with the 3.1.1 Patch Notes. Whether you're summoning demons or battling them, these updates are here to enhance your experience. But here's where it gets interesting—some of these fixes address issues that have been quietly affecting your gameplay, and you might not have even noticed. Curious? Let’s dive in!

Bug Fixes: General Gameplay Enhancements

First up, we’ve tackled some pesky bugs that were lurking in the shadows. For instance, VFX distortion in the Chronicle’s backlight for the Amazon class is now a thing of the past. Ever had the game freeze mid-battle? That’s fixed too. And if you’ve ever crashed while navigating the game list with your mouse and keyboard, you’ll be relieved to know that’s been resolved. But here’s where it gets controversial: The 'Mosaic' runeword crafting issue in online non-ladder mode has been fixed, but some players argue it was a hidden challenge. What do you think—bug or feature?

Diablo’s Lightning Breath has also been adjusted to hit characters at point-blank range, ensuring fairness in close-quarters combat. Note: This was actually addressed earlier in Patch 3.1, but we’re reminding you just in case you missed it.

UI Improvements: Clarity and Consistency

The user interface has seen some love too. The Mania runeword no longer masquerades as 'Hustle' in the Chronicle, and the Apocalypse ability tooltip now provides accurate information. Say goodbye to the title screen error, and rejoice that the Chronicle text no longer mislabels discovered items as ‘eligible.’ And this is the part most people miss: These small UI tweaks can significantly improve your overall gaming experience by reducing confusion and frustration.

Console-Specific Fixes: Nintendo Switch® Optimizations

Nintendo Switch® players, we haven’t forgotten about you! Getting stuck on the 'Ladder Board' UI after docking or undocking? Fixed. Crashing while searching the Chronicle or adjusting brightness and screen space settings? Resolved. Even the crash that occurred when connecting to a Dock with the Loot Filter's 'Edit rule' tab open has been addressed. But here’s a thought-provoking question: With so many console-specific fixes, are we seeing a trend in platform-related issues? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Lastly, we’ve fixed an overlap issue with the UI on handheld platforms when using mouse and keyboard, ensuring a seamless experience no matter how you play.

Final Thoughts

Patch 3.1.1 is all about refining your Diablo II: Resurrected experience, from subtle UI improvements to critical gameplay fixes. But here’s the real question: Are these updates enough, or is there more we can do to make your adventure even better? Let us know in the comments—we’re all ears!