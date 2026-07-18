Diablo 2 Resurrected: Warlock Class Revealed! New DLC, Steam Launch & Xbox Game Pass (2026)

Hold onto your spellbooks, Diablo fans, because the world of Sanctuary just got a whole lot darker – and a whole lot more exciting. After decades of waiting, the Warlock has finally arrived, and he’s not just joining Diablo 4 – he’s crashing the party in Diablo 2: Resurrected too, marking the game’s first new class in 25 years. But that’s not all: Diablo 2: Resurrected is also making its long-awaited debut on Steam and Xbox Game Pass today, proving that Blizzard knows how to throw a 30th anniversary bash. And this is the part most people miss: the Warlock isn’t just a new face – he’s a game-changer, bringing a fresh layer of strategy and lore to both classic and modern Diablo experiences.

Three decades ago, players first ventured into the eerie depths of Tristram Cathedral to face the Lord of Terror. Since then, the Diablo franchise has evolved dramatically, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the next big reveal during Blizzard’s anniversary celebrations. During the official Diablo 30th Anniversary Spotlight, Blizzard delivered in spades: the Warlock, a “demon-summoning class” of unparalleled discipline and forbidden knowledge, is officially joining the ranks of Diablo 4, Diablo Immortal, and – in a twist nobody saw coming – Diablo 2: Resurrected. Voiced by the talented Rahul Kohli (known for his roles in Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Bly Manor), the Warlock is a character shrouded in mystery, having honed his dark arts in the shadows for years.

But here’s where it gets controversial: Is the Warlock’s introduction a bold step forward, or does it risk disrupting the delicate balance of Diablo’s classic gameplay? Let’s dive in. The Warlock’s mechanics are as intriguing as they are powerful. Players can summon three distinct demons – Goatman, the Tainted, or the Defiler – each with unique abilities. But the real strategy lies in the Bind and Devour skills. By tethering to a single demon, you inherit its passive traits, but only one at a time. Alternatively, you can sacrifice your minions to absorb their lifeforce, gaining temporary power boosts. It’s a high-risk, high-reward playstyle that’s sure to divide opinions among veterans and newcomers alike.

The Reign of the Warlock DLC for Diablo 2: Resurrected, priced at $24.99, isn’t just about the new class. Blizzard has breathed new life into the game with a host of updates. Enhanced Terror Zones allow players to manually select which acts are terrorized, ramping up the difficulty and rewards. The Colossal Ancients introduce a punishing endgame boss battle, unlocked by collecting mystical statues in Hell difficulty. And for the first time in Diablo 2 history, the Stackable Stash feature lets players organize materials, gems, and runes in dedicated tabs. These changes are a dream come true for completionists and min-maxers, but some purists might argue they stray too far from the game’s original design.

Looking ahead, Diablo 4’s Lord of Hatred expansion, launching April 28, 2026, introduces the Warlock in a “heavy metal” incarnation, complete with chains, hellfire, and spell names that scream chaos. Meanwhile, Diablo Immortal’s version of the Warlock, arriving in Summer 2026, lets players open Hell portals, summon demonic weapons, and wield the Soulgorger, a weapon that devours demons to absorb their traits. Each iteration of the Warlock feels distinct, showcasing Blizzard’s commitment to evolving the class across different games.

And this is the part most people miss: Diablo 4’s Lord of Hatred expansion isn’t just about the Warlock. It’s a treasure trove of new features, including War Plans, a revolutionary endgame system where players create custom activity playlists to progress through skill trees. The return of Charms and Sets via the Talisman system adds depth to character builds, while overhauled skill trees and the Horadric Cube offer endless possibilities for experimentation. Oh, and did we mention fishing? Yes, you can now take a break from demon-slaying to cast a line – a first for the franchise.

As we celebrate 30 years of Diablo, it’s clear that Blizzard isn’t resting on its laurels. From Diablo 2: Resurrected’s surprise updates to Diablo 4’s ambitious expansions, the future looks brighter (or should we say darker?) than ever. But here’s a thought-provoking question for you: With so many changes and additions, is Blizzard risking the franchise’s identity, or are they successfully modernizing a classic? Sound off in the comments – we want to hear your take!