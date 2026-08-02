Dhurandhar: The Spy Thriller That's Taking Over Cinemas and OTT (2026)

Get ready for a blockbuster! 'Dhurandhar' is the spy thriller that has everyone talking, and its success is no surprise with a stellar cast and gripping storyline. But here's the scoop: the film's OTT release is creating a buzz, and fans are eager to know when and where they can watch it online.

'Dhurandhar' Smashes Records and Hearts

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars the charismatic Ranveer Singh as Hamza, a spy who ventures into the dangerous world of Lyari. Singh's powerful performance has captivated audiences, alongside an impressive ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and R. Madhavan. The film's intense narrative and action sequences have left viewers enthralled, resulting in record-breaking box office success.

The Anticipated OTT Release

While 'Dhurandhar' continues to dominate theaters, the talk of its OTT release is building excitement. Sources suggest that the film is headed to Netflix, with a potential release date of January 30, 2026. This news has fans eagerly awaiting the official confirmation, as they can't wait to relive the thrill from the comfort of their homes.

A Star-Studded Cast and Intriguing Plot

The film boasts a talented cast, with Ranveer Singh at the forefront. He portrays Hamza, a character that evolves from an infiltrator to a pivotal figure in a sinister network. Other notable actors include Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, each contributing to the film's gripping narrative. And let's not forget the real-life couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who were recently spotted at Mumbai airport, adding fuel to the fire of fan speculation about their potential involvement in the film's promotion.

So, will 'Dhurandhar' live up to the hype on OTT platforms? And what secrets does the plot hold that has everyone on the edge of their seats? Stay tuned for more updates, and feel free to share your thoughts on this highly anticipated release!