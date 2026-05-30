Dhurandhar's Vanity Van Mystery: Uncovering the Truth Behind Ranveer Singh's Viral Claim (2026)

Here’s a claim that’s been making waves online: Did Ranveer Singh really use three vanity vans during the shoot of Dhurandhar? If true, it would reignite the debate about extravagant spending in Bollywood. But here’s where it gets controversial—what if the whole story was misunderstood? Let’s dive into the truth behind this viral rumor.

As Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar dropped on Netflix last week, fans went into overdrive analyzing every detail, from dialogues to the end credits. One Reddit user spotted something intriguing: three vans listed for Hamza, Ranveer’s character—Hamza van, Hamza staff van, and Hamza normal van. This sparked outrage, with many questioning the film’s budget and the actor’s alleged extravagance. But this is the part most people miss—what if those ‘vans’ weren’t what they seemed?

The Truth Unveiled: Vans, Not Vanity Vans

Hindustan Times dug deeper and uncovered the real story. A source close to the production clarified that the term ‘van’ in the credits referred to regular cars, not luxurious vanity vans. These vehicles were used during the film’s Thailand shoot to transport crew members, staff, and equipment across multiple locations. The Bangkok leg of the shoot was particularly demanding, involving extensive outdoor scenes and frequent citywide travel, making such logistics essential.

Ranveer’s Intense Schedule and the Need for Support

Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, were originally planned as a single film but were later split due to runtime. Ranveer’s role required a drastic physical transformation—shedding and gaining significant weight within short periods while shooting 12–14 hours a day. This intense schedule necessitated on-set support, including a gym and private chef, which are standard for actors undergoing such transformations. The source emphasized that Ranveer wasn’t given any ‘extra’ perks—just what the role demanded.

About *Dhurandhar*

In the film, Ranveer plays Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy who adopts the identity of a Baloch man named Hamza to infiltrate Lyari’s gangs and dismantle their ties to terror outfits. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the star-studded cast includes Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. With Dhurandhar 2 set to release in theaters on March 19, the teaser has already given fans a glimpse into Ranveer’s character’s backstory.

Food for Thought

This controversy raises a bigger question: How often do we jump to conclusions without knowing the full story? While it’s easy to criticize celebrities for perceived extravagance, the reality is often more nuanced. What do you think? Was this just a misunderstanding, or is there a deeper issue at play? Let’s discuss in the comments!