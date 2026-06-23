Dhurandhar Box Office Success: Ranveer Singh's Blockbuster Week 6 Earnings (2026)

The blockbuster 'Dhurandhar', starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has dominated the Indian box office for six weeks, ending its 42nd day with a worldwide haul of Rs 1,272 crore. The film's success story is a testament to its captivating narrative and stellar performances, which have kept audiences enthralled. But here's where it gets controversial... While 'Dhurandhar' enjoyed an undisputed run at the box office when it hit cinemas on December 5, it faced stiff competition from new releases like 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', 'Ikkis', and 'The Raja Saab'. Despite this, the film managed to outshine its competitors and set new box office records. The film's week-wise collections reveal a steady decline in its performance over time, with week 6 marking a 50% dip compared to week 5. However, 'Dhurandhar' still managed to earn an estimated Rs 26.35 crore in week 6, surpassing the Rs 25 crore mark on Thursday. This is a significant achievement, considering the film's total net collection of Rs 816.60 crore, making it the highest-earning film to release in a single language. As 'Dhurandhar' continues its journey towards crossing the Rs 1,000 crore gross mark at the Indian box office, it faces stiff competition from films like 'KGF Chapter 2', 'Baahubali 2', and 'Pushpa 2'. The film has already raked in an impressive Rs 979 crore, and it will need to earn over Rs 20 crore to surpass the milestone and officially take down 'KGF Chapter 2'. Despite the competition, 'Dhurandhar' has continued to perform well in overseas markets, pushing its collections from foreign markets to an estimated Rs 293 crore. With this, the film's worldwide total collections now stand at an estimated Rs 1,272.85 crore. So, what do you think? Is 'Dhurandhar' truly the highest-earning film in a single language? Or is there a controversial interpretation of the data that challenges this claim? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
Dhurandhar Box Office Success: Ranveer Singh's Blockbuster Week 6 Earnings (2026)
References
- https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/box-office/dhurandhar-box-office-collection-day-42-ranveer-singh-and-akshaye-khanna-starrer-ends-week-6-with-rs-1272-crore-worldwide-haul/articleshow/126555110.cms
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