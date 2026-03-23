Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release: All You Need to Know! (2026)

Dhurandhar 2: The Anticipated Sequel's Trailer Release Delayed, But Not for Long

The highly anticipated trailer for Dhurandhar 2, the sequel to the 2005 Hindi film Dhurandhar, has been the subject of much speculation and excitement. Initially, there were rumors suggesting a release date of March 3, 2026, just a day before the vibrant Holi festival. However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh swiftly clarified that these reports were unfounded, setting the record straight for fans eagerly awaiting the trailer's release.

Adarsh's statement on NDTV emphasized that the makers had never officially announced a March 3 release. This clarification came as a relief to fans, as it dispelled any potential disappointment from the earlier misinformation. The trailer's release has now been rescheduled, with sources confirming that it will be unveiled online on March 6, 2026.

Dhurandhar 2 is set to hit cinemas on March 19, 2026, in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. This multilingual approach is a significant departure from the first film, which was exclusively in Hindi. The sequel promises to be a thrilling addition to the espionage genre, with a stellar cast and a compelling narrative.

The original Dhurandhar film, released in 2005, featured an ensemble cast of renowned actors, including R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. It told the story of an Indian intelligence operative's undercover mission in Karachi, a high-stakes espionage saga that captivated audiences. The sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is expected to build upon this thrilling foundation, offering a new chapter in the ongoing saga.

However, the release of Dhurandhar 2 was initially overshadowed by the highly anticipated Yash-starrer Toxic, which was set to clash with it at the box office on March 19. But, in a recent development, the makers of Toxic have announced a postponement, pushing its release date to June 4, 2026. This change was attributed to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which posed challenges to the film's global distribution.

The delay of the trailer release for Dhurandhar 2, while initially disappointing, has now been rescheduled, ensuring that fans will soon get a glimpse into the much-awaited sequel. The film's multilingual approach and the anticipation surrounding its release make it a highly anticipated event in the Indian film industry, promising an exciting addition to the espionage genre.