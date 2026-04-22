Dhruv Jurel Replaces Rishabh Pant for New Zealand ODI Series | Cricket News (2026)

A shocking development has rocked the Indian cricket team ahead of their ODI series against New Zealand! Rishabh Pant, the young wicket-keeper batter, has been ruled out due to an injury, leaving a huge void in the team's lineup.

But here's where it gets controversial... the BCCI has named Dhruv Jurel as Pant's replacement. Jurel, a 24-year-old rising star, has been in top form for Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. With Pant's absence, Jurel gets a golden opportunity to showcase his skills on the international stage.

The injury occurred when Pant was struck on the ribs during a net session in Vadodara. He was in visible pain and couldn't participate in the first ODI match. Scans revealed a side strain, forcing him out of the entire series.

And this is the part most people miss... Pant's injury history is a concern. This is the second time he's been sidelined due to injuries. Previously, he fractured his right foot during a Test against England, and only recently returned to action for the South Africa series.

Pant has been a regular in India's ODI setup for the past two years, but his last appearance in the 50-over format was during the Sri Lanka tour in 2024. There were speculations about his axing before the New Zealand series, but the selection committee stood by him.

Now, with Pant out of the picture, the Indian team management faces a crucial decision. Dhruv Jurel and Ishan Kishan, who is also in good form, are the front-runners to fill Pant's shoes.

The ODI series against New Zealand kicks off at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, marking the venue's first men's international game. The second ODI moves to Rajkot, followed by the final match in Indore.

So, who do you think should replace Rishabh Pant? Will Dhruv Jurel grab his chance with both hands, or will Ishan Kishan step up to the plate? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!