Dexters Estate Agency for Sale: £500m Valuation Despite Mansion Tax (2026)

Hold onto your hats, property enthusiasts! London's biggest estate agency, Dexters, is reportedly up for sale with a staggering price tag of over £500 million. But here's where it gets intriguing: this move comes despite the looming shadow of Rachel Reeves' proposed 'mansion tax,' set to target homes valued at over £2 million. So, what's the story behind this bold decision?

Sky News has uncovered that Oakley Capital, the private equity firm that took a majority stake in Dexters back in 2021, is gearing up to cash in on its investment. They're on the verge of hiring investment bankers to explore their options, signaling a potential sale that could shake up the property market. Founded in 1993 by Jeff Doble, Dexters has grown into a powerhouse with dozens of offices across London, including nearly 40 in the heart of the city. Today, it's led by CEO Andy Shepherd and chaired by retail veteran Justin King, former boss of J Sainsbury and current chair of National Lottery operator Allwyn.

And this is the part most people miss: Dexters isn't just surviving; it's thriving. In the year ending September 2024, the company reported an underlying operating profit of over £47 million, up from £40 million the previous year. Revenues soared to nearly £222 million, driven by strategic acquisitions and a growing market share. Lettings alone accounted for nearly two-thirds of their total revenue, highlighting the company's resilience in a competitive market.

Banking insiders whisper that Barclays is in the running to advise on the sale, though formal mandates are still up in the air. The process is in its early stages, but sources suggest a valuation between £500 million and £600 million is on the table. This news comes just six weeks after Chancellor Rachel Reeves unveiled plans for the mansion tax, set to kick in from 2028. Is this sale a preemptive strike against the tax, or simply a strategic move to capitalize on Dexters' success?

Oakley Capital, led by Peter Dubens, has a knack for backing high-profile British businesses, from hospitality giant Time Out to the prestigious Thomas's London Day Schools, favored by royalty. Their recent investment in Athena Racing, Sir Ben Ainslie's America's Cup team, further cements their diverse portfolio. In 2021, Oakley injected £130 million into Dexters, fueling expansion and acquisitions, including rivals like Marsh & Parsons and LiFE Residential. With an estimated 60% stake, a sale above £500 million would position Dexters well ahead of competitors like Foxtons, whose shares have tumbled 15% in the past year, leaving it with a market cap of just £175 million.

See Also Two Dangerous Inmates on the Run: Convicted Murderer Escapes Prison

But here's the controversial bit: Estate agencies haven't exactly thrived on the London Stock Exchange. Remember Countrywide's £130 million takeover by Connells in 2021 after a string of profit warnings? Dexters' potential sale comes amid a sluggish UK housing market, with house prices rising a mere 0.6% last year. Even London's 0.7% uptick in the final quarter of 2024 was described as 'resilient' by Nationwide's chief economist, Robert Gardner. So, is this the right time to sell, or is Oakley Capital jumping ship before the market takes a turn?

This isn't the first time an estate agency has explored a big-ticket sale. Just months ago, LRG, another major player, hired Rothschild to assess an £800 million sale. What does this trend say about the future of the UK property market? Is it a sign of confidence or caution?

Oakley Capital has remained tight-lipped, and Dexters has yet to comment. But one thing's for sure: this sale could redefine the landscape of London's property scene. What do you think? Is Dexters making a smart move, or is this a risky play in an uncertain market? Let us know in the comments below!