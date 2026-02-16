DeWitt, NY: Town Resists Automated Recycling Collection, Opts for Blue Bin Solution (2026)

DeWitt, New York: A Town's Recycling Revolution

In a surprising turn of events, DeWitt, a town in Onondaga County, is taking a unique approach to recycling, defying the conventional path and sparking curiosity among residents and officials alike.

The town initially planned to phase out the traditional blue bins, a move that would have required residents to take on the responsibility of recycling themselves. However, this decision faced backlash, leading to a reevaluation and a temporary reprieve for the blue bins.

The controversy arose when the town's new supervisor, Max Ruckdeschel, retracted the initial instructions, which were signed by the former supervisor, Ed Michalenko. Ruckdeschel's decision to reconsider the plan sparked a debate about the town's recycling strategy and the potential benefits and drawbacks of the proposed change.

The town's current stance is a compromise, allowing residents to continue using their blue bins until they wear out. However, this is a temporary solution, as the town aims to eventually transition to a more modern recycling system.

The proposed change is part of a broader initiative by the Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency (OCRR) to adopt lidded carts for automated trash pickup. These carts, which are larger and more efficient, are considered the industry standard and aim to reduce litter and improve recycling practices.

While many communities in the county have already made the switch, DeWitt is holding off, prioritizing the convenience of its residents. The town's contract with the waste management company, Butler, is set to expire at the end of the year, providing an opportunity to reassess the recycling program and explore alternative options.

Ruckdeschel emphasizes the town's commitment to preserving the current system, especially the off-curb service, which is utilized by only a small percentage of residents. The town aims to maintain this service for now, ensuring a smooth transition to the new recycling system when the time comes.

The OCRRA, led by Kristen Lawton, advocates for the adoption of lidded carts, believing they offer a more sustainable and user-friendly recycling solution. Lawton highlights the benefits of these carts, such as their ability to reduce litter and make recycling more accessible.

Despite the initial resistance, the town is open to the idea of transitioning to the new system, recognizing the potential long-term advantages. However, the decision will be made with the residents' best interests in mind, considering their preferences and the associated costs.

The OCRRA provides support for municipalities making the switch, offering grants to help offset the cost of purchasing recycling carts for residents. Additionally, the cost of the new system can be negotiated into the trash collection contract, ensuring a fair and manageable transition for DeWitt and other communities.