Devon School Closures and Delays: What You Need to Know (2026)

Winter Weather Wreaks Havoc on Devon Schools: What Parents Need to Know

As the snow and ice blanket Devon, parents and students are left wondering: will school be in session tomorrow? The answer, unfortunately, isn't a simple one. But here's where it gets tricky: while some schools will remain closed, others will adopt a delayed start time, leaving many families in a state of uncertainty. And this is the part most people miss: the reasons behind these decisions are often more complex than just the weather forecast.

The Cold, Hard Facts: School Closures and Delays in Devon

Due to the severe winter weather conditions, several schools in Devon have announced closures or delayed openings for Tuesday. The primary concerns revolve around the safety of students and staff, with issues like inadequate heating, icy roads, and treacherous walking conditions taking center stage. Let's break it down:

Schools Closed on Tuesday:

Ashwater Primary School (Beaworthy): A lack of safe heating has forced the school to close its doors for the entire day, raising questions about the preparedness of schools for extreme weather events. Is this an isolated incident, or a symptom of a larger problem? Upottery Primary School: In a heartfelt statement, the school's administration explained that a significant heating failure has rendered the building unsuitable for occupancy, with temperatures plummeting to a chilling 5°C. This begs the question: how can we ensure our schools are equipped to handle such emergencies?

Schools Partially Closed or Opening Later on Tuesday:

As the list of affected schools grows, a pattern emerges: many are opting for delayed starts to allow for safer travel conditions. However, this approach isn't without its critics. Some argue that delayed openings disrupt routines and create logistical challenges for working parents. What do you think – is this a fair compromise, or a bandaid solution?

Here's the rundown of schools with altered schedules:

Axminster Community Primary Academy: A failed air source heat pump has left several classrooms without adequate heating, prompting a partial closure. Could this have been prevented with better maintenance?

A failed air source heat pump has left several classrooms without adequate heating, prompting a partial closure. Could this have been prevented with better maintenance? Clyst St Mary Primary School, Halwill Primary School, Meavy Church of England Primary School, Morchard Bishop Church of England Primary School, Princetown Community Primary School, Spreyton School, Stoke Canon Church of England Primary School and Pre-School, Tavistock Primary and Nursery School, and Witheridge Church of England Primary Academy will all open at 10:30am due to icy conditions. While safety is undoubtedly a top priority, one has to wonder: are we doing enough to future-proof our schools against extreme weather?

The Bigger Picture: A Call for Discussion

As we navigate this winter wonderland, it's essential to consider the broader implications of school closures and delays. Are our schools adequately prepared for the challenges posed by climate change? And, more importantly, what can we do to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff in the face of increasing weather extremes? We want to hear from you – do you think schools are making the right calls, or is there room for improvement? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's spark a conversation about the future of education in an ever-changing climate.