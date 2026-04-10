Devon's Winter Steam Gala: A Journey Through Rail History (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling journey through time as Devon welcomes an extraordinary event that will delight train enthusiasts and history lovers alike! The Winter Steam Gala is not just any ordinary celebration; it's a chance to witness the majestic power of steam locomotives before the season kicks into full gear.

But here's the real draw: this three-day extravaganza offers a unique opportunity to see five magnificent locomotives in action, including some rare gems. From Friday, January 2nd to Sunday, January 4th, South Devon Railway will echo with the sounds and sights of these iron giants.

One of the stars of the show is the Hunslet Works No.1589, affectionately known as 'Newstead'. This locomotive has a fascinating story. After years of service at a South Kirkby colliery, it vanished from public sight, leading many to believe it was lost forever. But, in a twist of fate, it was discovered hidden in a convent garden and made its grand return in 2016. Thanks to owner Alex Alder, visitors can now marvel at this legendary engine.

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Another notable addition is the Bagnall 2572 'Judy', a tiny yet mighty locomotive visiting from Bodmin Railway. Its short wheelbase, designed for maneuvering under low bridges, is a testament to engineering ingenuity.

The lineup is completed by the GWR winter resident 2-8-0 No.2807 and South Devon Railway's own locomotives, 5526 and 1369. This diverse fleet promises an unforgettable experience for all ages.

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And there's more! The midwinter setting provides a unique perspective on the Dart Valley and River Dart, with unobstructed views through the bare trees. Ernie Elsworth Wilson, South Devon Railway's general manager, emphasizes the event's importance in their annual calendar, offering a captivating experience regardless of the weather.

"The Winter Steam Gala is a highlight for our visitors, with its diverse locomotives and bustling atmosphere," says Ernie. "It proves that heritage railways are a year-round attraction, and the winter views are truly spectacular."

This event has become a beloved tradition, attracting crowds during the festive season. So, mark your calendars and get ready to embark on a journey back in time. Tickets are available online, but be quick, as this iconic celebration is not to be missed!

And here's a thought: Are steam trains a thing of the past, or do they still hold a special place in our modern world? Share your thoughts below!

Devon's Winter Steam Gala: A Journey Through Rail History (2026)

References

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