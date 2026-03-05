Devin McCuin: Ohio State's Incoming Transfer Portal Player to Watch in 2026 (2026)

The Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for the 2026 season, and one incoming transfer portal player is generating buzz: Devin McCuin, a wide receiver from UTSA in the American Conference. Our sources have been closely watching McCuin's progress, praising his physical attributes and versatility on the field.

Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 195 pounds, McCuin is an ideal slot receiver with a proven track record. In just three seasons at UTSA, he caught over 150 passes and scored 16 touchdowns, showcasing his ability to make big plays in crucial moments. His high school background as a sprinter further highlights his speed and agility, making him a dynamic threat on the field.

The video scouting report by Mark Porter provides a comprehensive look at McCuin's skills, demonstrating his proficiency in various receiving patterns, including slants, fades, post patterns, and back-shoulder catches. His all-around receiver capabilities make him a valuable asset for the Buckeyes.

However, the article also delves into the strategic implications of the new wide receivers coach, Cortez Hankton. The departure of Brian Hartline has left a void, and the team is curious about Hankton's approach. The concern is that Hankton might rely too heavily on a small group of starting wide receivers, potentially affecting the overall depth and performance of the team.

The article concludes by emphasizing the importance of fair playing time and the potential impact on the transfer portal decisions made by some receivers this year. It raises thought-provoking questions about the balance between player development and team strategy, inviting readers to share their thoughts and opinions in the comments section.

For more insights and updates, visit the 247Sports platform, where subscribers can access exclusive content and non-subscribers can take advantage of an annual membership deal.