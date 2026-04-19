Devin Haney vs. Rolando Romero: Welterweight Unification Fight Confirmed for May 30 in Brooklyn! (2026)

Table of Contents
A Natural Progression Unification Options Romero's Bold Statement The Venue and Date A Potential Legacy References

Devin Haney's Next Fight: A Welterweight Unification in the Works

The boxing world is abuzz with the prospect of Devin Haney's upcoming welterweight unification fight, and it seems the deal is all but sealed. Haney, the former undisputed lightweight champion, has been making waves in the super-lightweight division, but now he's set to move up to welterweight, a move that could see him become a three-division world champion.

A Natural Progression

Haney's decision to move up to welterweight comes as no surprise. After his impressive win over Regis Prograis, he demonstrated his versatility by winning a catchweight fight against Jose Ramirez. This showcased his ability to adapt to different weight classes, and his natural talent for boxing is evident.

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Unification Options

With the WBO welterweight title already in his possession, Haney had several options for his next fight. He could unify with the IBF's Lewis Crocker, the WBA's Rolando Romero, or face a grudge rematch against newly crowned WBC champion, Ryan Garcia. However, it seems Romero has taken the lead in this potential unification.

Romero's Bold Statement

Romero, the WBA regular welterweight champion, made a bold statement on social media, declaring the deal is 'signed, sealed, and delivered'. He mocked Haney's power, suggesting a potential mismatch. This move has sparked excitement among boxing fans, who are eager to see if Haney can overcome this formidable opponent.

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The Venue and Date

Pro Box TV reports that the fight will take place at the iconic Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 30th. This venue is a testament to the high-profile nature of the fight and the potential for a sold-out crowd. With the date set, the boxing community is eagerly awaiting the official announcement.

A Potential Legacy

If Haney successfully unifies the welterweight titles, he will become a three-division world champion, cementing his place in boxing history. This fight could be a defining moment in his career, and the boxing world will be watching with bated breath to see if he can continue his reign of success.

In conclusion, Devin Haney's next fight is shaping up to be a blockbuster event, with the potential to define his legacy. The unification with Romero promises an exciting showdown, and the boxing community is eagerly anticipating the official confirmation of this highly anticipated bout.

Devin Haney vs. Rolando Romero: Welterweight Unification Fight Confirmed for May 30 in Brooklyn! (2026)

References

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