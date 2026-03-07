Devin Booker Shines in Suns' Victory Over Knicks | Game Highlights & Analysis (2026)

Devin Booker, returning from a left ankle sprain, led the Phoenix Suns to a 106-99 victory over the struggling New York Knicks on Saturday night. Despite missing one game, Booker scored 27 points, showcasing his resilience and impact on the team. Grayson Allen contributed 16 points, and Mark Williams added 14, helping the Suns break away from an 87-all tie in the third quarter. The Suns' performance was notable, considering they had lost their first two games on a six-game Eastern Conference road trip, including a poor shooting night in Detroit without Booker.

The Knicks, without starters Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart due to ankle injuries, saw Karl-Anthony Towns and Deuce McBride each score 23 points. However, the team struggled with turnovers, committing 17, and fell to 16-5 at home. The game was intense, with players diving for loose balls, and Allen sustaining a nose injury in a collision. The Suns' key moments came when Collin Gillespie made a 3-pointer, followed by Booker's three-point play and Williams' free throws, extending their lead to 95-87.

The Knicks' performance in the fourth quarter was underwhelming, shooting 1 for 10 on 3-pointers, with Towns hearing boos after a missed wide-open attempt. The game also featured a special homecoming night ceremony at halftime, honoring several former Knicks players, including Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Patrick Ewing, Walt Frazier, Bill Bradley, Jerry Lucas, Spencer Haywood, and Bob McAdoo, all dressed in black jackets with the team's founding year, 1946, on the back.

Looking ahead, the Suns will visit Brooklyn on Monday, while the Knicks will host Dallas on the same day.