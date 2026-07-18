Devin Booker OUT with Hip Injury! Suns' Struggles Continue | NBA Injury Update (2026)

The Phoenix Suns' star player, Devin Booker, is set to be sidelined for at least a week due to a right hip strain, as confirmed by the team on Saturday. This news comes as a setback for the Suns, who have been struggling with injuries and form recently. But here's where it gets controversial: while the team is dealing with this injury, they also announced that recently signed guard Haywood Highsmith is still recovering from knee surgery and will be evaluated in two to three weeks. This dual announcement raises questions about the team's strategy and the impact of injuries on their overall performance. And this is the part most people miss: the Suns, despite their current struggles, have been one of the NBA's surprise teams this season with a 32-24 record. However, with key players like Booker and Highsmith dealing with injuries, the team's future looks uncertain. So, what do you think? Do you think the Suns can bounce back from these setbacks, or is their season in trouble? Share your thoughts in the comments below!