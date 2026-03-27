Devils vs. Maple Leafs 2025-26: Game 62 Preview, Predictions & Live Stream Info (2026)

Get ready for an intense showdown between the New Jersey Devils and the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2025-26 Gamethread #62! The Devils are on a mission to extend their winning streak, but the Maple Leafs won't make it easy. This game promises to be a thrilling display of skill and strategy. Don't miss out on the action! Tune in at 7:00 pm EST on ESPN+ and Hulu, or catch the radio broadcast on the Devils Hockey Network. But here's where it gets controversial... Who do you think will come out on top? Share your predictions and thoughts in the comments below, but remember to keep it respectful and relevant to the game. And this is the part most people miss... The Devils' recent form has been impressive, but the Maple Leafs have a strong home record. Will the Devils' momentum carry them to victory, or will the Maple Leafs' home crowd give them the edge? Join the discussion and let's see where the puck takes us! LGD!