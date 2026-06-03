Devils vs Kraken: Game Thread #52 - Who Will Claim Victory? (2026)

The Devils are on a mission! With two consecutive wins under their belt, they aim for a hat-trick of victories as they face the Seattle Kraken.

But here's the catch: Can they maintain their momentum against a Kraken team fighting for every point in the league?

Tonight's game promises to be a thrilling encounter as the Devils (27-22-2) take on the Kraken (22-19-9). The puck drops at 3:00 pm ET, and fans can catch all the action on MSGSN (TV) and the Devils Radio Network.

For those joining the discussion, let's keep it clean and focused on the game. We want everyone to enjoy the experience, so please refrain from profanity and personal attacks. And remember, illegal streams are a no-go in the comments.

Let's go, Devils! Show us what you're made of!

P.S. What's your take on the Devils' recent performance? Are they on the rise, or is this just a temporary streak? Share your thoughts below, but keep it civil!

Devils vs Kraken: Game Thread #52 - Who Will Claim Victory? (2026)

References

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