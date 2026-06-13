Devil Wears Prada 2 Review: Is it Worth the Hype? (2026)

Get ready for a fashion-forward adventure as we dive into the highly anticipated sequel, 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'. With first reactions pouring in, it's time to explore the magic that Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep bring to the big screen once again.

A Stylish Return

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' marks a stylish comeback for Meryl Streep, reprising her iconic role as the formidable Miranda Priestly. The film has been described as "charming and fun", a delightful surprise for fans who have been eagerly awaiting its release. Entertainment journalist Daniel Baptista sums it up perfectly, calling it a "fun and fierce sequel" that feels like a natural progression for the talented cast.

Critical Acclaim

The praise for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is unanimous. Jazz Tangcay, Variety's senior artisans editor, hails it as "phenomenal", praising the sharp and witty script. Alex Werpin from THR adds a unique perspective, describing it as a "biting media parody" that will resonate with journalists. Erik Anderson from Awards Watch agrees, emphasizing the perfect blend of callbacks and nostalgia, with Anne Hathaway shining as our vibrant star.

Behind the Scenes

The production of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' was no easy feat. Filming on the streets of New York City became a challenge as fans and paparazzi created a frenzy, with police barriers and crowd control necessary to manage the excitement. Meryl Streep herself admitted to feeling "unnerved" by the sensation the film caused, a testament to its enduring popularity.

A Legacy Continued

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' picks up where the original left off, with Hathaway's Andy Sachs returning to Runway as the magazine's features editor. The film's popularity has only grown over the years, and this sequel promises to deliver the same charm and fun that made the first film a global success. With a talented cast, including Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and new additions like Kenneth Branagh and Simone Ashley, the film is a celebration of fashion, journalism, and the enduring power of nostalgia.

Deeper Analysis

What makes 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' particularly fascinating is its ability to capture the essence of the original while modernizing its plot. It's a rare feat for a legacy sequel, and one that speaks to the talent behind the camera. The film's message, supporting publications and journalists, is a powerful one, especially in today's media landscape. It's a reminder of the importance of storytelling and the impact it can have on audiences.

Conclusion

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is a delightful surprise, a charming and fun sequel that exceeds expectations. With its sharp script, talented cast, and timely media parody, it's a film that will resonate with audiences for years to come. Personally, I can't wait to see it and experience the magic of Miranda Priestly and her crew once again.