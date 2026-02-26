Developing the Next Generation: Inside the DREAM Series with USA Baseball (2026)

Unleashing the Future of Baseball: A Deep Dive into the DREAM Series

Throughout the year, Major League Baseball (MLB) Develops and USA Baseball work tirelessly to identify, educate, and nurture amateur baseball talent, both on and off the field. One of their most significant initiatives is the DREAM Series, a premier camp held over Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. This camp focuses on the dynamics of pitching and catching, while honoring Dr. King’s legacy and serving a diverse group of elite high school athletes.

The ninth edition of DREAM Series recently took place at the Los Angeles Angels’ Spring Training site in Tempe, Arizona. Current and former professional players, such as Jo Adell and Howie Kendrick, along with a veteran group of coaches, helped develop the next generation of baseball stars.

Over the four-day camp, players participated in workouts, high-level instruction from coaches, off-field seminars, and the Prospect Development Pipeline (PDP) Performance Assessment. This comprehensive evaluation uses state-of-the-art technology to measure cognitive skills, speed of processing, athletic performance, and on-field talent.

The camp hosted 80 predominantly African American athletes aged 14 to 18 across North America, from the discreet town of Sterlington, Louisiana, to the bustling Bronx in New York City. The depth of talent was glaring, as numerous athletes have committed to play baseball at the next level. Of the 80 players in attendance, 27 earned DI offers and have pledged to some of the premier programs in the country.

USA Baseball caught up with four athletes and one coach to discuss the multifaceted development process involving skill refinement, character growth, and other key takeaways from the weekend. Stay tuned as throughout the next two weeks, both player and coach stories will be released below.

Tyson Bobo - RHP - Class of 2026 - San Diego, Calif.

Tyson Bobo used this past DREAM Series to refine his pitching tools before heading to Lubbock, Texas, where he has committed to play for Texas Tech. The Southern California high school senior is an efficient utility man and flaunted that ability during his junior year campaign in which he tossed 16.0 innings while leading his team in home runs (4) and ranking second in RBI (26). Bobo made the short trip from San Diego to Phoenix where he sharpened his tools before his final year of high school.

Brandon Williams - C/RHP - Class of 2028 - Elk Grove, Calif.

Brandon Williams is only 16 years old, however, his physical presence says otherwise. At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, the backstop moves well for his size and is focused on fine-tuning his receiving skills under the guidance of coaches such as Tom Gregorio and World Series champion and longtime manager Mike Sciosia. A sophomore at Franklin High School just outside Sacramento, Williams played in nearly every game, batted .320, and notched 31 hits – 12 being extra-base knocks – as a freshman. In addition, he ranked second on the team in RBI with 28, just behind fellow DREAM Series participant Dylan Minnatee who drove in 34 runs last season.

Paris Head - INF/RHP - Class of 2029 - Chicago, Ill.

At 14 years old, Paris Head is one of the younger athletes in attendance though he hardly reflects that. Already accustomed to elite competition, Head played on the world-cup winning 2023 USA Baseball 12U National Team and is familiar with competing among his age group’s top players on an international stage. Head attends Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, whose baseball program is coming off an Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Regional Title in 2025. One of the top players in his class, Head wowed with both his bat and arm during DREAM Series.

Deuce Jenkins - OF - Class of 2027 - Brandon, Miss.

A Mississippi native, Deuce Jenkins has extensive experience with MLB Develops and USA Baseball and recently participated in his third consecutive DREAM Series. Jenkins is primed to have a stellar senior campaign, as he led his school in numerous statistical categories last season including ERA (1.77) and home runs (5). As the weekend came to a close, Jenkins reflected on his journey through the pipeline, learning from those who came before him, and the opportunity to grow as a player and person during these camps.

Mike Harkey - DREAM Series Coach

MLB Develops and USA Baseball initiatives such as DREAM Series provide not just valuable experiences to the athletes, but it allows coaches to give back to the game they love and set a foundation for the next generation. Former professional player, longtime coach, and World Series champion Mike Harkey is just one coach contributing to player development and was impressed by what he saw during the event.

