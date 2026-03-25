Devastating Loss: 7 Horses Perish in Victorian Bushfire at Lindsay Park Stables (2026)

A Devastating Loss: The Impact of the Victorian Bushfire on Lindsay Park Stables

The recent bushfire that ravaged the Hayes family's Lindsay Park property has left an indelible mark, claiming the lives of seven beloved racehorses and leaving another critically injured. This tragic event has shaken the entire racing community, and the aftermath continues to unfold.

The Toll of the Fire

Initially, the Hayes brothers, Ben, Will, and JD, reported that only a few horses had sustained minor burns. However, as the situation became clearer, the true extent of the devastation emerged. Five promising racehorses and two retired veterans lost their lives, and one horse fights for survival under intensive veterinary care.

The family's statement, released after accounting for and assessing all horses on the property, confirmed the tragic loss. It highlighted the combined efforts of staff, the CFA (Country Fire Authority), and family members in saving 320 horses. Despite these heroic efforts, the fire's impact was devastating.

A Community's Support

In the face of adversity, the racing community has rallied together. Racing Victoria expressed its heartfelt condolences and acknowledged the profound emotional toll on those who care for these horses daily. Emergency services and dedicated individuals worked tirelessly to protect lives and property, and their efforts are deeply appreciated.

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The Hayes family also extended their gratitude to the wider racing community. From those who provided hands-on assistance on the farm and helped transport horses to safety, to Inglis, who housed 128 of their horses, and the many individuals who opened their homes and businesses to Lindsay Park staff, the support has been overwhelming.

Controversy and Reflection

While the focus is on supporting those affected, it's important to reflect on the broader implications. The loss of life and the impact on the racing community cannot be understated. This tragedy highlights the vulnerability of our equine companions and the need for robust emergency preparedness and response measures.

As we navigate these challenging times, it's crucial to ask ourselves: How can we better protect our horses and ensure their safety in the face of natural disasters? What steps can be taken to minimize the impact of such events on our beloved equine athletes?

Join the conversation in the comments. Share your thoughts, experiences, and ideas on how we can collectively work towards a safer future for our equine partners.