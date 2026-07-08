Deuxième surcharge kérosène chez Air France et Transavia : un billet 100 euros plus cher (2026)

La flambée des prix du kérosène met les compagnies aériennes en difficulté et impacte directement les voyageurs. Air France et Transavia ont récemment annoncé une deuxième surcharge carburant, portant le surcoût cumulé à 100 euros pour un aller-retour long-courrier en classe économique. Cette situation est due à la hausse vertigineuse du prix du kérosène, qui a presque doublé en quelques semaines, passant de 750 dollars à près de 1 900 dollars la tonne. Le secteur aérien est particulièrement vulnérable aux chocs géopolitiques, car le kérosène représente environ un quart des coûts d'exploitation. Cette nouvelle surcharge s'ajoute à une première augmentation de 50 euros en mars, ce qui a déjà eu des répercussions sur les tarifs. Un aller-retour Paris-Barcelone a augmenté de 30 % en une semaine, et certains vols transatlantiques affichent désormais plus de 300 euros de taxes et suppléments liés au carburant. Cette tendance n'est pas isolée, car une vingtaine de transporteurs dans le monde ont également augmenté leurs surcharges ces dernières semaines. La saison estivale, qui est souvent une période de forte demande, pourrait être particulièrement tendue pour les passagers, car Ryanair a prévenu qu'elle pourrait réduire son programme de vols de 10 % entre mai et juillet si les tensions sur l'approvisionnement en kérosène persistent. Cela pourrait réduire encore l'offre disponible. Pour les familles et les voyageurs réguliers, la note s'alourdit à un moment où les tarifs aériens étaient déjà élevés. Les spécialistes du transport aérien n'excluent pas de nouveaux ajustements dans les semaines à venir, en particulier sur les liaisons long-courrier, si la situation au Moyen-Orient ne se stabilise pas. Le risque est celui d'un été où voyager en avion coûtera sensiblement plus cher qu'en 2025, sans garantie que les prix reviennent à leur niveau antérieur à court terme. Pour ceux qui ont déjà réservé, il est important de noter que ces majorations ne concernent que les billets émis après l'entrée en vigueur de chaque vague de surcharge. En droit français, le prix d'un billet d'avion constitue un engagement contractuel que la compagnie ne peut pas modifier unilatéralement après l'achat. Les passagers ayant réservé avant les dates d'application ne subiront donc pas de supplément rétroactif, quel que soit le montant de la hausse annoncée depuis.
Deuxième surcharge kérosène chez Air France et Transavia : un billet 100 euros plus cher (2026)
References
- https://partir.ouest-france.fr/magazine/deuxieme-surcharge-kerosene-chez-air-france-et-transavia-un-billet-100-euros-plus-cher/
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