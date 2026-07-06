Detroit Tigers & Red Wings Partner with MLB for 2026 Broadcasts: What Fans Need to Know (2026)

A New Era for Detroit Sports Fans: Ilitch Sports Revolutionizes Viewing Experience

Get ready, Detroit sports enthusiasts, because your game-day routine is about to change! Ilitch Sports + Entertainment has just announced a groundbreaking partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB) that will transform how fans engage with their beloved Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings.

But here's the twist: this partnership isn't just about sports; it's about accessibility and innovation. Starting with the 2026 MLB season and the 2026-27 NHL season, fans across Michigan will have the power to watch their favorite teams whenever and wherever they choose. This is a game-changer, especially for those who have been craving more flexibility in their sports viewing.

And this is where it gets even more exciting:

Consistency is Key: Fans in the teams' home television territories can rest easy. The partnership ensures that Tigers and Red Wings games will remain accessible through the same channels they're used to, including cable, satellite, and streaming options. No more scrambling to find the right channel or subscription!

Fans in the teams' home television territories can rest easy. The partnership ensures that Tigers and Red Wings games will remain accessible through the same channels they're used to, including cable, satellite, and streaming options. No more scrambling to find the right channel or subscription! MLB Steps In: Major League Baseball will take the lead in producing and distributing Tigers games, bringing their expertise to enhance the viewing experience. With a talented broadcast team led by Jason Benetti, Dan Dickerson, Andy Dirks, and Dan Petry, Tigers fans can expect a top-notch presentation.

Major League Baseball will take the lead in producing and distributing Tigers games, bringing their expertise to enhance the viewing experience. With a talented broadcast team led by Jason Benetti, Dan Dickerson, Andy Dirks, and Dan Petry, Tigers fans can expect a top-notch presentation. Red Wings' Smooth Transition: After the 2025-26 NHL season, the Red Wings will join this partnership, with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment taking charge of broadcast production. The iconic duo of Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond, voted as the top NHL broadcast team, is set to continue their stellar work.

This partnership comes on the heels of impressive viewership growth for both teams. The Tigers saw a remarkable 121% increase in per-game streamers and a 101% rise in per-game household impressions in 2025, while the Red Wings have been voted the top NHL broadcast for two consecutive seasons.

But here's where it gets controversial: Will this partnership truly benefit fans, or is it a strategic move by MLB to expand its influence? As the landscape of sports broadcasting evolves, what does this mean for local sports networks and their ability to compete? Share your thoughts below! This is a significant step for Detroit sports, and we want to hear what you think about this exciting development.