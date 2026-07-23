Detroit Tigers Prospect John Peck: Power Potential & Versatility in 2026? (2026)

The Tigers' Prospect: Unlocking John Peck's Potential

In the world of baseball, the Detroit Tigers have a unique draft strategy under Scott Harris, one that involves luring talented prep players away from their college commitments. This strategy has an intriguing corollary: identifying inexpensive college players with major league potential and nurturing them into valuable role players, hoping for a breakout akin to Kerry Carpenter's.

Enter John Peck, a Pepperdine infielder with a unique skill set. While many of these college prospects are known for their speed and light hitting, Peck stands out for his raw power at the plate, a trait that could make him a formidable major league hitter.

Peck, drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 amateur draft, received a bonus of $62,500 over the minimum, a sign of the Tigers' belief in his potential. Despite the risks associated with his game, there's a glimmer of hope that he could develop into a consistent performer.

While Peck has primarily played shortstop in High-A ball and is expected to continue in Double-A next season, his profile suggests he'd be an average second baseman. His arm strength is suitable for the left side of the infield, and he could also excel at third base. He possesses good hands, but his range is slightly limited at shortstop.

In his first full season in 2024, Peck displayed solid plate discipline in Single-A, but struggled when facing High-A pitching, striking out frequently. Minor injuries plagued him throughout the season, and his high hands setup and pre-pitch movement made him vulnerable to advanced pitching techniques. He tended to fly open towards third base, struggling with breaking balls moving away from him.

However, in 2025, Peck made some adjustments. He improved his hand positioning at pitch release and reduced his leg kick, leading to better swing decisions. This resulted in a successful season with the West Michigan Whitecaps, which he followed up with a solid month with the Erie SeaWolves. While he still strikes out frequently and has modest success driving the ball in the air, he makes consistent hard contact, spraying line drives and ground balls.

If Peck can refine his swing and adjust his batted ball profile, he could become a more well-rounded hitter. While he may not develop into a low strikeout, high walk hitter, his power potential, evident in his solidly built 6'0" frame, could lead to more homers and extra-base hits if he improves his handling of breaking stuff.

Peck's splits are typically even, but he defied this trend in 2025 by hitting 9 of his 11 home runs against right-handed pitching. If he continues to settle into his swing adjustments and everything clicks, the Tigers could have a right-handed infielder capable of hitting 15-20 home runs annually, with decent on-base percentages, and the versatility to play all over the diamond.

Despite his young age - he was only 20 on draft day - Peck has already gained valuable experience in two full years of professional baseball. If he can handle the jump to Double-A this year and increase his hard-hit fly balls, he'll be on track to become a future platoon infielder. His power potential, balanced splits, and defensive skills give him an edge over others at this level, but it's still a long shot that he'll secure a regular role in the major leagues.

And here's where it gets controversial: Do you think Peck has what it takes to make it to the big leagues? Or is he destined to remain a valuable platoon asset? Share your thoughts in the comments below!