Detroit Tigers 2026: 16+ National TV Games & Local TV Mystery! (2026)

The Tigers' future on local TV is still up in the air, but one thing is certain: they'll be on national TV a lot in 2026. According to recent schedules from Fox, NBC, and TBS, at least 16 Tigers games will air nationally, about one-tenth of their regular-season schedule. But what does this mean for local broadcasts? Let's dive in.

The National TV Schedule

The Tigers have already secured 16 national TV slots in 2026, and there's a good chance there will be more. Fox, NBC, and TBS have released their schedules, and the Tigers are set to appear on Peacock, FS1, Fox, and TBS. This is a significant increase in national exposure, especially after their back-to-back playoff appearances in the last two years, which have boosted their local ratings.

The Local TV Situation

However, the Tigers' local TV situation remains uncertain. They've opted out of their contract with FanDuel Sports Network Detroit (FDSN), as the network's parent company, Main Street Sports Group, faces financial challenges. This move gives the Tigers flexibility if Main Street can't find a buyer and decides to shut down before the MLB season starts. If that happens, the Tigers might move to MLB.TV, forcing fans to subscribe to a monthly streaming service for most regular-season games.

The Rights-Fee Agreement

Even if Main Street finds a buyer, the Tigers will still need to negotiate a new rights-fee agreement. They took a significant reduction in 2025, and another decrease is expected in 2026, as the RSN industry struggles with the cable cord-cutting trend. Increased subscriptions and a partnership with Amazon Prime in 2025 didn't save the RSNs, so the Tigers are preparing for the worst.

Over-the-Air Broadcasts

The Tigers are also expected to air a selection of games on over-the-air (free) TV on Fox 2 in 2026. This is a welcome return to OTA broadcasts, with 10 games in 2025 being their first non-Opening Day OTA games since 2006.

The Bottom Line

While the Tigers' national TV schedule is exciting, their local TV future is uncertain. The Tigers are navigating a challenging landscape, and fans will be watching closely to see how their local broadcasts evolve in the coming years.