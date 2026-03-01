Detroit Lions' Jack Campbell & Penei Sewell Named 2025 NFL All-Pro First Team! Full Breakdown (2026)

While the Detroit Lions fell short of their team goals in 2025, their individual players shone brightly, with four earning All-Pro recognition from the Associated Press. But here's where it gets interesting: among these standouts, linebacker Jack Campbell emerged as the undisputed leader, claiming his first-ever All-Pro honor and headlining the Lions' list. This is the part most people miss: Campbell's breakout season wasn't just about flashy stats (though his 176 tackles, 17 pressures, and 5 sacks are impressive). He led the NFL in run stops, a crucial metric for linebackers, and played more snaps than any of his teammates, showcasing his unwavering dedication and versatility.



Is Campbell the Lions' next defensive cornerstone? His performance certainly suggests so, and his selection as a first-team All-Pro, alongside offensive tackle Penei Sewell, solidifies his place among the league's elite. Sewell, a consistent force on the offensive line, earned his third first-team nod, a testament to his dominance in the trenches.

Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, despite narrowly missing out on a third consecutive first-team selection, remains a vital weapon in the Lions' offense. His 1,401 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns speak volumes about his impact, even if he fell just short of joining the exclusive club of nine receivers with three consecutive first-team honors.

And let's not forget defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, whose 14.5 sacks and league-leading 100 pressures (according to Pro Football Focus) earned him a spot on the second team. Hutchinson's ability to consistently disrupt opposing quarterbacks is a key factor in the Lions' defensive success.

The Lions' All-Pro representation extends beyond these four. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, safety Brian Branch, punter Jack Fox, and long snapper Hogan Hatten all received votes, highlighting the depth of talent on the roster.



While the Lions' 2025 season may not have ended in championship glory, the individual achievements of these players offer a glimpse into a promising future. With Campbell leading the charge and a core of talented players surrounding him, the Lions are poised to roar back stronger than ever in the seasons to come. What do you think? Are the Lions on the right track, or do they need to make significant changes to reach their full potential?