Detroit Lions Free Agency: Beyond DE, Which Positions Need Attention? | NFL Analysis (2026)

The Detroit Lions' free agency moves have been a topic of much discussion among fans, with a particular focus on their defensive end needs. While it's clear that the Lions need to bolster their defensive line, there are other positions that could use some attention as well. In my opinion, the Lions should be looking to address their defensive tackle and linebacker positions in the coming weeks.

The loss of Roy Lopez as a defensive tackle was a surprise, and the team could benefit from adding some depth in this area. While they have Alim McNeill and Tyleik Williams as starters, re-signing D.J. Reader could be a smart move, despite his age. Alternatively, the Lions could look to sign a player like Greg Gaines, who has experience with the Rams and could provide a solid presence at nose tackle.

On the linebacker front, the Lions are still without a clear starter to replace Alex Anzalone. Malcolm Rodriguez has been re-signed, but his performance in 2025 was subpar, and he may not be a reliable option. The team could consider bringing in a veteran like Logan Wilson, who has a strong run defense and plenty of starts under his belt. Alternatively, they could look to challenge Rodriguez with a player like Amen Ogbongbemiga, who has a safe floor as a special-teams ace.

In my view, the Lions' defense needs to be addressed in the lead-up to the draft. While defensive end is a glaring need, the team should also be looking to add depth at defensive tackle and linebacker. The Lions have a solid core of players, but they need to ensure that they have the right depth to compete in the NFL. With the draft just around the corner, the Lions should be strategic in their free agency moves and focus on addressing their most pressing needs.

One thing that immediately stands out is the importance of finding the right players to fill these positions. The Lions need to be cautious in their approach, as they don't want to overpay for players who may not be a good fit. At the same time, they need to be proactive in addressing their needs, as the draft may not provide the same level of immediate impact. From my perspective, the Lions should be looking to strike a balance between finding solid players and being mindful of their salary cap constraints.

In conclusion, the Detroit Lions need to address their defensive tackle and linebacker positions in free agency. While defensive end is a pressing need, the team should also be looking to add depth in these other areas. With the draft just around the corner, the Lions need to be strategic in their approach and focus on finding the right players to fill these positions. It's a delicate balance, but with the right moves, the Lions could be setting themselves up for success in the coming years.