Detroit Lions 2026 Roster Ranking: Players 70-61 | NFL Analysis (2026)

As we delve into the 2026 Detroit Lions roster, it's clear that the team is in a state of flux. With a 53-man roster and a 16-man practice squad, the Lions are facing a challenging task of finding the right balance between experienced veterans and promising newcomers. The players ranked between 70 and 61 are particularly intriguing, as they are on the fringes of the roster bubble, and their roles could be pivotal for the team's success this year.

One player who stands out is DT Jay Tufele. Despite being a late signing, Tufele brings valuable experience to the table with seven starts, 46 games, and over 760 defensive snaps. His presence is crucial, especially after the team lost DJ Reader and Roy Lopez in free agency. However, the competition at the nose tackle position is fierce, and Tufele will have to prove his worth to secure a spot on the active roster.

Another interesting player is iOL Seth McLaughlin, a young talent who won the Rimington Trophy for college football's best center. However, a torn Achilles set him back, and he missed the draft. Now, with the Lions signing Cade Mays and trading for Juice Scruggs, McLaughlin's path to the roster is more complicated. He'll likely start training camp on the outside looking in, and his future with the team is uncertain.

Colby Sorsdal, an offensive lineman, has dropped in ranking for two consecutive seasons. After an injury landed him on injured reserve last year, Sorsdal is now facing a tough path to the roster with established players like Penei Sewell, Blake Miller, Larry Borom, and Giovanni Manu. His position is precarious, and he'll need to make a strong case to secure a spot.

DT Myles Adams, despite spending all of 2025 on the practice squad, has an outside chance to make the roster. With Detroit's relatively thin depth at defensive tackle, Adams could be a dark horse contender. However, at 28 years old and with limited experience, he's running out of time to make an impression.

EDGE Anthony Lucas, a rookie UDFA, made headlines at Lions minicamp with a fist-throwing scuffle. However, before that, there was hype surrounding his potential. As the highest-ranked UDFA according to the Consensus Big Board, Lucas was a five-star recruit. While he hasn't lived up to the billing, the Lions are hoping to tap into his athletic potential. His future with the team remains uncertain.

QB Luke Altmyer, praised for his smarts and confidence, also showed respectable arm strength. However, he'll need to command an NFL offense during the preseason to secure a spot on the 53-man roster. His performance will be crucial in determining his future with the team.

S Loren Strickland, despite some hope for development as a special teams player, has been overshadowed by an overloaded depth chart. With the addition of Dan Jackson, Thomas Harper, Avonte Maddox, Chuck Clark, and Christian Izien, Strickland's path to the field is uncertain. His future with the team is in doubt.

DT Tyre West, the first player from the Lions' 2026 draft class, is ranked low on the countdown. This could be a good sign, indicating strong depth. However, West will have to work hard to secure a spot, as draft picks have rarely been cut in their first year under Brad Holmes.

WR Jackson Meeks, an undrafted player in 2025, has the potential to find success at tight end. However, he's still a project, and the Lions may want to incubate him for another season on the practice squad. His future with the team is uncertain.

S Dan Jackson, a standout special teamer at Georgia, is eager to find the field after missing his entire rookie season to injury. However, with the addition of several safeties, his standing with the team is in doubt. His future with the Lions is uncertain.

In my opinion, the players ranked between 70 and 61 are a fascinating mix of experienced veterans and promising newcomers. Their roles could be pivotal for the team's success this year, and their performances will shape the future of the Detroit Lions. The roster bubble is a dynamic space, and these players will have to work hard to secure their spots. The Lions' journey to finding the right balance between experienced veterans and promising newcomers is a fascinating one, and these players will play a significant part in writing the story of this year's squad.