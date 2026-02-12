Desperate Search for Missing Mum Trisha Graf: What Happened? (2026)

The Ongoing Search for a Missing Mother in the Bushlands



The quest to find a South Australian mother who has vanished continues to unfold, with law enforcement officers meticulously scouring the bushland for any clues regarding her whereabouts.



Trisha Graf, a 41-year-old woman from the isolated town of Andamooka, was reported missing earlier this month under highly perplexing circumstances, prompting authorities to classify her disappearance as a major crime investigation.



Last seen driving down Dunstan Drive around 2 AM on December 12, Ms. Graf was returning home after spending time with a friend at a local residence in the northwestern part of town. Her evening had included a visit to the Roxby Downs Hotel, and it took a troubling turn when she collided with a kangaroo while transporting her friend back home.



By midday on the day she disappeared, her partner and the friend she had been with began to search for her, ultimately locating her silver 2012 Ford Territory—bearing the license plate S254BCX—abandoned on a dirt mound near Blue Dam, just east of Andamooka. Police speculate that the vehicle may have been left there due to damage sustained in the earlier collision with the kangaroo, especially given its precarious position.



Despite extensive search efforts, including initial ground and aerial searches conducted by police and State Emergency Service (SES) teams, no evidence has surfaced concerning Ms. Graf’s fate. The local community has rallied together for renewed search initiatives, which have included underwater explorations of the Blue Dam by police divers.



Additional searches conducted by various police units, including those from Far North, Port Augusta, the Missing Persons Section, and the aerial surveillance team, have yielded no signs of Ms. Graf. On Tuesday, law enforcement resumed their search efforts, and they are set to initiate door-to-door inquiries in Andamooka starting Wednesday.



Detective Superintendent Darren Fielke, who leads the Major Crime Investigation Branch, expressed deep concern for Trisha's safety. "Since the moment she was last seen, we have engaged in extensive investigations and carried out numerous detailed searches aimed at finding her," he remarked.



"Her flip-flops were discovered alongside her vehicle, and given the circumstances, we would have anticipated locating her nearby if she had merely wandered off a short distance. This next phase in our investigation will enable us to allocate specialized resources to uncover what has transpired regarding Trisha's case and, ideally, to locate her."



