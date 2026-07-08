Desmond Elliot Breaks Silence: The Truth Behind Obasa's Impeachment (2026)

The recent revelations surrounding the impeachment saga of Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, have sparked intriguing insights into the inner workings of Nigerian politics. This story, which involves a prominent actor-turned-politician, Desmond Elliot, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, offers a unique perspective on the dynamics of power and influence within the country's political landscape.

The Impeachment Scandal

The impeachment of Speaker Obasa in January 2025 was a dramatic turn of events. Lawmakers accused him of various misdeeds, including gross misconduct, abuse of office, and financial mismanagement. The timing of the impeachment, while Obasa was on vacation in the US, added an element of surprise and intrigue to the story.

Elliot's Perspective

Desmond Elliot, representing Surulere Constituency I, has provided an interesting account of his involvement. He claims to have been out of the country during the impeachment, attending his wife's sister's wedding in South Africa. Elliot's explanation sheds light on the confusion and uncertainty that surrounded the event.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the perception that the impeachment had presidential backing. Elliot and his colleagues believed it was a directive from the presidency, which adds a layer of complexity to the narrative. Personally, I think this reveals the intricate web of power dynamics and the potential for misinterpretation or misinformation within political circles.

The Aftermath

The crisis that ensued after the impeachment was a testament to the high stakes involved. Weeks of tension, court cases, and parallel leadership claims highlighted the deep divisions within the Lagos State House of Assembly. It was only after the resignation of Obasa's deputy, Mojisola Meranda, that the situation was resolved, with Obasa being reinstated as Speaker.

Gbajabiamila's Allegations

Femi Gbajabiamila's claim that he nearly lost his job due to Elliot's involvement in the impeachment attempt adds a personal dimension to the story. Elliot's reaction, expressing shock at the allegation given their longstanding relationship, underscores the potential for political fallout and the impact it can have on personal ties.

Broader Implications

This saga raises important questions about the stability and integrity of Nigeria's political institutions. The ease with which a Speaker can be impeached, the confusion over presidential directives, and the subsequent crisis all point to a system that is perhaps more fragile than it appears. It also highlights the influence of personal relationships and perceptions within the political arena.

In my opinion, this story serves as a cautionary tale, reminding us of the delicate balance between power, perception, and personal relationships in politics. It's a fascinating glimpse into the human element that often drives political decisions and the potential consequences that can arise.