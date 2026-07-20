Designable van der Waals Crystal: Mimicking Neuronal Cells with Light (2026)

The world of artificial intelligence is rapidly evolving, and the demand for efficient and powerful neuromorphic vision systems is at an all-time high. In a groundbreaking development, a research team led by Professor Taesung Kim has made a significant leap forward in this field by creating an optoelectronic synaptic device that mimics the functions of human neurons and synapses. This device, based on a designable van der Waals (vdW) crystal, opens up new possibilities for brain-inspired computing and could revolutionize the way we process vast amounts of visual data in real-time.

A New Approach to Brain-Inspired Computing

The research team's approach is innovative, focusing on the structural similarity between light-sensitive ion channels in biological membranes and layered vdW lattices. By applying an argon and hydrogen sulfide (Ar + H₂S) plasma sulfurization process to bulk van der Waals rhenium selenide (ReSe₂), they transformed the material into a nano-crystalline ReSe₂ layer, preserving the underlying bulk single-crystalline ReSe₂ layer. This single-step process is a significant advancement, addressing the technical challenges faced by conventional vdW materials.

The device's design is a masterpiece of bio-inspired engineering. The nano-crystalline ReSe₂ layer, with its grain boundaries, confines sulfur ionic transport at the atomic scale, enabling deterministic control over synaptic weight updates. This is akin to the gating mechanism of biological ion channels, allowing the device to exhibit key synaptic functionalities such as multi-level conductance modulation, long-term potentiation/depression (LTP/LTD), paired-pulse facilitation (PPF), and a tunable short-term to long-term memory (STM-LTM) transition.

System-Level Success

The device's performance in system-level evaluations is impressive. It successfully performed edge detection on natural images and achieved a remarkable 96.24% classification accuracy on the CIFAR-10 image recognition task. This level of accuracy is a testament to the device's potential in real-world applications, especially in the field of computer vision.

A Step Towards Next-Generation AI Hardware

Professor Taesung Kim's research highlights the potential of this single-step method for designing vdW crystals in optoelectronic synaptic devices. By structurally resolving the random nature of ionic migration and interfacial issues, this architecture can be a game-changer for next-generation neuromorphic semiconductors and AI hardware. The ability to learn and store information using light is a significant advancement, bringing us closer to creating more efficient and powerful AI systems.

In conclusion, this study marks a significant milestone in the field of brain-inspired computing. The development of an optoelectronic synaptic device that mimics human neurons and synapses is a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration in scientific research. As we continue to push the boundaries of AI technology, this breakthrough will undoubtedly inspire further exploration and development in the field, shaping the future of artificial intelligence.