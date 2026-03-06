Derrick White's 28-Point Explosion Powers Celtics Over Rockets (2026)

Get ready for an exciting NBA showdown as we dive into the Boston Celtics' dominant performance against the Houston Rockets on February 4, 2026. This game had it all - from high-scoring plays to controversial moments and an intense battle for the lead.

Derrick White's Heroics

The night belonged to Derrick White, who put on a scoring clinic with an impressive 28 points. White's six 3-pointers were the highlight of the game, as he led the Celtics to a crucial victory despite missing their star player, Jaylen Brown. Brown's absence due to left hamstring tightness didn't deter the Celtics, who found their rhythm in the third quarter and never looked back.

Controversial Ejections

But here's where it gets controversial. Houston coach Ime Udoka was ejected from the game after receiving a double technical for arguing with the officials. And if that wasn't enough, Alperen Sengun was also tossed out midway through the fourth quarter after picking up two technical fouls for his heated exchange with an official. These ejections added an extra layer of drama to an already intense game.

The Turning Point

The turning point of the game came in the third quarter when the Celtics went on an 18-3 run, turning a four-point deficit into a comfortable 19-point lead. White's performance during this stretch was nothing short of spectacular, as he scored eight straight points and hit two crucial 3-pointers. This momentum shift proved to be the difference-maker, as the Celtics cruised to a 114-93 victory.

Key Players

In addition to White's heroics, Neemias Queta had a career-high 19 rebounds and added 10 points, while Luka Garza contributed 19 points of his own. On the Rockets' side, Kevin Durant returned from a sprained left ankle to lead the team with 15 points. Alperen Sengun, who had an impressive 39 points and 16 rebounds in the previous game, managed 13 points and nine rebounds.

Game Stats

The Celtics shot an impressive 43.3% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, while the Rockets shot 41.5% and 36.7% respectively. The Celtics also dominated the boards, grabbing 65 rebounds to the Rockets' 45.

Looking Ahead

As the Celtics prepare to host Miami on Friday, they'll be riding high on confidence after this impressive win. Meanwhile, the Rockets will aim to bounce back when they host Charlotte on Thursday.

