Dermot Gallagher vs Jay Bothroyd: Was the Man Utd vs Newcastle Penalty Decision Correct? (2026)

Was it a penalty or not? The debate rages on after Manchester United's narrow win over Newcastle, leaving fans and pundits divided. But here's where it gets controversial... Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher and Sky Sports pundit Jay Bothroyd are at odds over a crucial decision that could have changed the game's outcome.

On a chilly Boxing Day at Old Trafford, Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Newcastle, thanks to Patrick Dorgu's first-half strike. Yet, the real drama unfolded in the second half when a potential penalty incident involving Lisandro Martinez sparked heated discussions. The ball struck Martinez's arm in the penalty area, but referee Anthony Taylor waved play on. VAR, led by Stuart Attwell, reviewed the incident and agreed with Taylor's decision, ruling out a penalty.

But is this the part most people miss? Gallagher, speaking on Sky Sports' Ref Watch, firmly backed the officials. He argued that the ball first hit Martinez's chest before deflecting onto his arm, making it the 'right call' to deny the penalty. However, Bothroyd wasn't convinced. He questioned the clarity of the decision, pointing out the ambiguity in the terminology used by the officials. 'Mutual contact' and the lack of confirmation that the ball hit Martinez's chest left him skeptical. Bothroyd also highlighted Martinez's grappling with a Newcastle defender, suggesting an unnatural arm position that could warrant a penalty.

This incident raises a thought-provoking question: How should officials handle such close calls, especially when VAR reviews seem to leave room for interpretation? Should the benefit of the doubt go to the defending team, or is there a need for clearer guidelines to avoid confusion?

Manchester United, now sixth in the Premier League, are just three points behind fourth-place Liverpool, making every decision and every point crucial. As Ruben Amorim's side looks to end the year on a high against Wolves, fans are left wondering: Will United maintain their momentum, or will Wolves pull off a surprise upset?

