Dermatologist Booked for Nandini Products Toxic Claims | KMF Responds (2026)

A controversial video has sparked a heated debate in the healthcare and food industries. A dermatologist, Dr. Sharanya Padma, has been booked for her claims that certain Nandini products, sold by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), are toxic and potentially harmful. The case, registered by KMF staff member Padmavathi R, alleges that Dr. Padma's video, shared on social media, spread misinformation about Nandini's cream buns, strawberry-flavored milk, and paneer. The complaint suggests that these products contain chemicals and artificial ingredients, leading to autoimmune diseases and cancer. The controversy raises questions about the safety of food products and the responsibility of healthcare professionals in sharing accurate information. The Malleswaram police have taken action, and the KMF has issued a statement refuting the claims, emphasizing their adherence to food safety standards. This incident highlights the importance of verifying medical advice and the potential impact of misinformation on public health.

Dermatologist Booked for Nandini Products Toxic Claims | KMF Responds (2026)

References

Top Articles
Americans' Views on Tariffs: A Divided Opinion on Canada
Petrol Price Shocks Worldwide: Which Countries Saw the Biggest Jumps After the Iran Conflict?
Google Find Hub Outperforms Apple and Tile: Real-World Europe Tracking test
Latest Posts
IEA's Largest Oil Release Ever to Cut Soaring Crude Prices Amid Iran Conflict
Nanoengineered Light Sail: Revolutionizing Space Travel Without Melting
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Frankie Dare

Last Updated:

Views: 6570

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (53 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Frankie Dare

Birthday: 2000-01-27

Address: Suite 313 45115 Caridad Freeway, Port Barabaraville, MS 66713

Phone: +3769542039359

Job: Sales Manager

Hobby: Baton twirling, Stand-up comedy, Leather crafting, Rugby, tabletop games, Jigsaw puzzles, Air sports

Introduction: My name is Frankie Dare, I am a funny, beautiful, proud, fair, pleasant, cheerful, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.