A controversial video has sparked a heated debate in the healthcare and food industries. A dermatologist, Dr. Sharanya Padma, has been booked for her claims that certain Nandini products, sold by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), are toxic and potentially harmful. The case, registered by KMF staff member Padmavathi R, alleges that Dr. Padma's video, shared on social media, spread misinformation about Nandini's cream buns, strawberry-flavored milk, and paneer. The complaint suggests that these products contain chemicals and artificial ingredients, leading to autoimmune diseases and cancer. The controversy raises questions about the safety of food products and the responsibility of healthcare professionals in sharing accurate information. The Malleswaram police have taken action, and the KMF has issued a statement refuting the claims, emphasizing their adherence to food safety standards. This incident highlights the importance of verifying medical advice and the potential impact of misinformation on public health.
Dermatologist Booked for Nandini Products Toxic Claims | KMF Responds (2026)
References
- https://www.newindianexpress.com/cities/bengaluru/2026/Feb/20/dermatologist-booked-for-terming-nandini-products-toxic-in-video
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