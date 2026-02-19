Derek Gee-West's Legal Battle with Israel-Premier Tech: Inside the €30 Million Dispute (2026)

In a dramatic turn of events that has left the cycling world buzzing, Derek Gee-West has finally resolved his €30 million legal battle with NSN Cycling, formerly Israel-Premier Tech, marking the end of a saga that threatened to derail his career. But here’s where it gets controversial: the Canadian star insists he didn’t use the war in Gaza as an excuse to break his contract, despite the turmoil surrounding the team’s involvement in the sport during that time. And this is the part most people miss: Gee-West’s departure wasn’t just about one issue—it was a complex web of reasons, from personal beliefs to safety concerns, that he now prefers to leave in the past.

Lidl-Trek’s high-profile signing confirmed the settlement after months of uncertainty, during which he admitted to Spanish media that retirement felt like a looming possibility. The 28-year-old, who finished fourth at last year’s Giro d’Italia, hasn’t raced since the Canadian national championships in June 2023. His decision to terminate his contract with Israel-Premier Tech in August 2023—despite signing a five-year extension in 2023—sparked a legal firestorm. Gee-West later cited an ‘irreparable relationship’ with the team and ‘serious concerns’ about racing in their colors, both for safety and personal conscience reasons.

But was it fair for him to walk away? Israel-Premier Tech, founded by Canadian-Israeli billionaire Sylvan Adams, countered with a €30 million damages claim, accusing Gee-West of breaching his contract. The case escalated to the UCI’s Arbitration Board, adding another layer of drama to an already contentious situation. Meanwhile, the team itself was undergoing a seismic shift, rebranding as NSN Cycling in late 2025 and distancing itself from its Israeli roots amid escalating protests and sponsor withdrawals tied to the Gaza conflict.

In a candid interview with El Pais, Gee-West revealed the emotional toll of the dispute, calling it ‘truly dark days.’ Yet, he stood firm: ‘I didn’t want to use Gaza as a scapegoat to get out of my contract. I didn’t think it was fair.’ This stance, while principled, has divided opinions. Was he prioritizing his career over taking a stand, or was he simply navigating an impossible situation? What would you have done in his shoes?

Now, with the legal dust settled, Gee-West is focused on the future. He’s set to lead Lidl-Trek at this year’s Giro d’Italia, aiming for a podium finish. But the question lingers: Can he truly leave the past behind, or will the shadow of this controversy follow him? One thing’s for sure—his story is far from over, and the peloton is watching closely. What do you think? Is Gee-West’s decision justified, or does it leave a stain on his reputation? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments!

