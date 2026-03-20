Derek Gee-West's Legal Battle: Overcoming Challenges and Aiming for Giro d'Italia Glory (2026)

Sometimes, the past can haunt you in ways you never imagined. For Canadian cycling champion Derek Gee-West, a $30 million lawsuit threatened to derail his career entirely. But after months of uncertainty, he’s finally free to focus on his 2026 season with Lidl-Trek, leaving behind an 'incredibly stressful' chapter with Israel-Premier Tech. But here's where it gets controversial... Was his departure a matter of principle, or did it cross legal boundaries? Let’s dive in.

In a recent video call from the Lidl-Trek team camp, the 28-year-old Gee-West confirmed to media outlets, including Cyclingnews, that the lawsuit has been resolved. However, he remained tight-lipped about the specifics of his contentious exit from Israel-Premier Tech, a move that could have ended his career prematurely. And this is the part most people miss... In a separate interview with El País, Gee-West opened up about the emotional toll of the ordeal, revealing, 'These past months have been incredibly stressful. There were moments when retirement felt like a very real possibility, especially given the enormous sum involved.'

The controversy stems from Gee-West’s decision to terminate his contract with Israel-Premier Tech following mass protests against the team amid Israel’s armed conflict in Gaza. Billionaire team owner Sylvan Adams responded by filing a €30 million lawsuit against the rider, alleging breach of contract. Here’s the bold question: Was Gee-West’s decision a justified stand on principle, or a legally questionable move?

After months of silence, Gee-West and his attorney, Branco Martins, revealed their defense to El País: they argued that Gee-West’s contract classified him as a self-employed freelancer, not a salaried employee, giving him the freedom to terminate it. 'What worried me most was making it clear that money was never my motivation,' Gee-West explained. 'I didn’t want to use the situation in Gaza as an excuse to break my contract. That wouldn’t have been fair.'

Now, with the legal drama behind him, Gee-West is setting his sights on the 2026 Giro d’Italia. After narrowly missing the podium in 2025, finishing fourth, he’s determined to make his mark. His season kicks off at the Volta ao Algarve in February, followed by the Volta a Catalunya, Tour of the Alps, and finally, the Giro. 'I’ve loved the Giro since I was a kid,' he shared. 'If I could race it every year for the rest of my career, I’d be happy.'

At Lidl-Trek, Gee-West will lead the GC charge for the Giro alongside Giulio Ciccone and sprinter Jonathan Milan. The team’s roster has been strengthened by the arrival of Juan Ayuso, who will focus on the Tour de France GC. Balancing multiple goals in a Grand Tour can be challenging, but Gee-West remains unfazed. 'I don’t need six guys around me to race GC,' he said. 'I think I complement the team well, whether it’s stage hunting or sprinting.'

However, his ambitions face a significant hurdle: Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) is also targeting the Giro GC. Gee-West is realistic about his chances, acknowledging the gap between himself and Grand Tour winners like Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar. 'It’s one step at a time,' he said. 'My goal is to reach the podium and keep improving. Even if I don’t improve my result, I’m focused on putting everything in place to make that step as easy as possible.'

For Gee-West, Lidl-Trek represents the 'gold standard' in support, but he knows the road to a Grand Tour podium is a long one. Having turned pro at 25—relatively late by today’s standards—he’s still refining his GC racing skills. 'There’s a ton still to go, even physically,' he admitted. 'I can’t say for sure I’ll get better, but I know there are areas I need to improve, and hopefully, those will translate into results.'

Now, we want to hear from you: Do you think Gee-West’s decision to terminate his contract was justified, or did he cross a line? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!