Derek Gee to Lidl-Trek: Transfer Saga Ends After Giro Breakthrough! (2026)

After months of speculation, Derek Gee's future in professional cycling has reportedly been decided, with an official announcement expected within days. The Canadian rider, who rose to prominence after a standout performance at the 2024 Giro d'Italia, is now set to join Lidl-Trek, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport's Ciro Scognamiglio. This move comes after a highly publicized contract dispute with his previous team, Israel-Premier Tech, which had been a point of contention since late summer. The transfer saga, one of the most complex in recent cycling history, has finally reached a resolution, bringing clarity to the transfer market and marking a new chapter for both the rider and the team.

Gee's market value soared following his impressive performance at the Giro, where he finished fourth overall. However, his decision to terminate his contract with Israel-Premier Tech, which was set to run until 2028, sparked a public dispute. The team disputed the termination, leading to a legal battle that dominated the cycling world's attention. As the legal process unfolded, communication from all parties became scarce, and speculation about Gee's future intensified.

Initially, rumors linked Gee to INEOS Grenadiers, but these faded as the dispute continued. The focus then shifted to Lidl-Trek, with multiple sources suggesting they were the front-runners. Scognamiglio's recent statement confirms this, indicating that the deal is finalized and an official announcement is imminent.

Gee's move to Lidl-Trek will significantly strengthen their overall GC (General Classification) prospects, joining forces with Juan Ayuso, Mattias Skjelmose, Giulio Ciccone, and Tao Geoghegan Hart. This transfer represents a fresh start for Gee, allowing him to refocus on his racing career, free from the distractions of contract negotiations and legal battles. For Lidl-Trek, it marks a strategic addition to their Grand Tour ambitions, bolstering their team's depth and talent.

While the official announcement is yet to come, the cycling world awaits this significant development with anticipation. After months of uncertainty and legal complexities, the transfer saga has finally reached a conclusion, leaving fans eager to see how this new partnership unfolds.

