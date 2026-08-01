Derek Carr's NFL Comeback? Retirement U-Turn, Teams Interested, and 2026 Return (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling twist in the NFL world! Derek Carr's retirement saga takes an unexpected turn.

It seems like Carr's retirement might be short-lived, as NFL reporter Jordan Schultz has dropped a bombshell. According to Schultz, there's a strong belief that Carr is seriously considering a comeback, and the NFL might just see him back in action in 2026. But here's where it gets controversial... Carr's rights are still with his last team, the New Orleans Saints, so any team wanting to sign him might have to pay a hefty price.

However, with the emergence of rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, the Saints might not stand in Carr's way if he wants to explore other options, as per NFL Network. This news comes after Carr, 34, hinted at the possibility of unretiring earlier this month, stating he'd consider a return if the situation was right. Carr's brother, David, also expressed a similar sentiment in October, suggesting Derek was hesitant about joining a team with an injured quarterback.

"I don't know if Derek would feel comfortable being in a situation where he might have to step in for an injured player and then potentially have to sit on the sidelines if the team makes the playoffs," David explained.

Several teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals, reportedly showed interest in Carr last season. But why did Carr retire in the first place? Well, it was due to a shoulder injury, and he didn't want to just take the Saints' money, especially after missing an entire season. However, during his time away, Carr's shoulder has fully healed, and he's maintained his fitness.

Before joining the Saints, Carr spent the first nine years of his career with the Raiders, making the Pro Bowl four times and finishing third in the MVP voting in 2016. He accumulated impressive stats during his time with the Saints, but his second season was cut short due to injuries. Overall, Carr has an impressive career record, with 41,125 passing yards and 257 touchdowns. So, could 2026 be the year he adds to those numbers? The NFL world might just find out soon enough! What do you think? Should Carr make a comeback, or is it time for him to hang up his cleats for good? Let's discuss in the comments!