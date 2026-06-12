Derby County vs Leeds United | FA Cup 2025/26 | Starting XI, Lineup & Team News (2026)

Get ready for an exciting FA Cup clash as Leeds United takes on Derby County at Pride Park Stadium!

A Battle of Strategies

Leeds United enters the 2025/26 Emirates FA Cup with a fresh lineup, as manager Daniel Farke opts for a bold approach. In a surprising move, Farke has made eight changes to the starting XI, keeping only Ethan Ampadu, Jaka Bijol, and Ilia Gruev from the previous match against Newcastle United.

The Starting Lineup: A Balanced Blend

Karl Darlow takes his place in goal, backed by a solid central defensive partnership of Sebastiaan Bornauw and Bijol. The midfield sees the return of Jack Harrison and Ao Tanaka, joining Gruev and the captain, Ampadu. Up front, Leeds boasts a formidable quartet of Noah Okafor, Lukas Nmecha, Joel Piroe, and Willy Gnonto, ready to unleash their attacking prowess.

Substitutes: Depth and Versatility

The bench is packed with talent, including Lucas Perri, Pascal Struijk, Sean Longstaff, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, among others. These players offer a range of options for Farke to adapt his tactics as the game unfolds.

Kick-off and Live Coverage

The highly anticipated match is set to begin at 12 pm, and you won't want to miss a moment! It will be streamed live on TNT Sports, ensuring fans can witness the action unfold. Additionally, you can follow the Leeds United blog online or tune in to LUTV for live commentary.

Starting XI:

Darlow (GK), Ampadu (C), Piroe, Nmecha, Bijol, Okafor, Harrison, Tanaka, Bornauw, Gnonto, Gruev.

Substitutes:

Perri (GK), Struijk, Longstaff, Calvert-Lewin, Aaronson, Stach, Justin, Byram, Chambers.

And there you have it, folks! A thrilling encounter awaits, but here's the twist: Will Farke's bold team selection pay off, or will Derby County exploit any weaknesses? It's a tactical battle that promises to keep us on the edge of our seats. Don't forget to share your predictions and thoughts in the comments! Who do you think will emerge victorious from this FA Cup showdown?