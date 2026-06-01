Derby County's Rise: Matt Gardiner on the Rams' Progression & Future Goals (2026)

Derby County's Assistant Head Coach Matt Gardiner is brimming with pride as he reflects on his team's journey over the past year, and he's convinced that the best is yet to come. But is this just wishful thinking, or is there substance to his optimism?

As the one-year mark of his tenure approaches, Gardiner shares his thoughts on the Rams' progress and future prospects. He joined the club in February 2025, and since then, the team has been on a steady rise. Last season, they secured their Championship status, and this season, they are climbing the table, a testament to the strong foundations laid by Gardiner, Head Coach John Eustace, and First Team Coach Keith Downing.

Gardiner attributes much of the team's success to the club's culture, emphasizing the sense of belonging that has been integral to their progress. With a year under his belt, he now shifts his focus to the next phase of development, aiming to build upon the solid groundwork already established.

In an interview with RamsTV, Gardiner delves into the squad's evolution, his close partnership with Eustace, and his tactical contributions. He reveals that the support from the club has been overwhelming, with everyone rallying behind the coaching staff from day one, which has undoubtedly contributed to their success.

'It's been a whirlwind year,' Gardiner reflects, 'but we're still laying the groundwork. Our focus is on raising standards and providing clarity, and we're seeing the results on the training ground and in matches.' This foundation-building phase is crucial, and Gardiner is keen to emphasize that there's still a long way to go.

The club's culture is a key aspect of their success, and Gardiner praises the way the 'gaffer' (a term often used for the head coach) welcomes new players, setting the tone for the entire team. 'Our dressing room is exceptional, with a positive attitude and a shared desire to win. New players quickly feel at home, and that's a credit to the culture we've built.'

Looking ahead, Gardiner stresses the importance of continuous improvement, especially in football, where standing still is not an option. 'We review daily, but we also reflect on longer-term strategies to ensure we keep moving forward.' This commitment to growth is a cornerstone of the Rams' philosophy.

When it comes to set-pieces, Gardiner modestly deflects praise, emphasizing that it's a team effort. 'I deliver the plans, but it's a collaborative process. We adapt to the players we have, and that dictates our strategy. It's a specialized area, and we ensure our players are prepared without overloading them with information.'

The Championship is known for its talent, and Gardiner acknowledges the league's ability to produce top-level players. 'The game evolves, and we must stay ahead of the trends. Many players from the Championship have gone on to shine in the Premier League and on the international stage, and that's a testament to the league's quality.'

As Gardiner looks back on his first year and ahead to the future, one thing is clear: the Rams are a club with ambition and a strong sense of direction. But will they be able to turn this optimism into tangible success? Only time will tell, and the fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome. What do you think? Is Gardiner's optimism justified, or is it too early to celebrate?